In this tweet that sent shivers down the spin of the globalist structure headquartered at the UN in NYC, Trump said...
The United Nations has such great potential but right now it is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!The New York Times is now reporting that Trump is ready to scale back US involvement (i.e. cash) in the United Nation and various other international organizations.
In fact, according to the NYT, the process to review such commitments has already begun.
Trump means what he tweets...and does what he means.
The first of the two draft orders, titled Auditing and Reducing U.S. Funding of International Organizations and obtained by The New York Times, calls for terminating funding for any United Nations agency or other international body that meets any one of several criteria.
Those criteria include organizations that give full membership to the Palestinian Authority or Palestine Liberation Organization, or support programs that fund abortion or any activity that circumvents sanctions against Iran or North Korea. The draft order also calls for terminating funding for any organization that "is controlled or substantially influenced by any state that sponsors terrorism" or is blamed for the persecution of marginalized groups or any other systematic violation of human rights.
The order calls for then enacting "at least a 40 percent overall decrease" in remaining United States funding toward international organizations.
The order establishes a committee to recommend where those funding cuts should be made. It asks the committee to look specifically at United States funding for peacekeeping operations; the International Criminal Court; development aid to countries that "oppose important United States policies"; and theUnited Nations Population Fund, which oversees maternal and reproductive health programs.
If President Trump signs the order and its provisions are carried out, the cuts could severely curtail the work of United Nations agencies, which rely on billions of dollars in annual United States contributions for missions that include caring for refugees.
The second executive order, "Moratorium on New Multilateral Treaties," calls for a review of all current and pending treaties with more than one other nation. It asks for recommendations on which negotiations or treaties the United States should leave.
The order says this review applies only to multilateral treaties that are not "directly related to national security, extradition or international trade," but it is unclear what falls outside these restrictions. For example, the Paris climate agreement or other environmental treaties deal with trade issues but could potentially fall under this order.
An explanatory statement that accompanies the draft order mentions two United Nations treaties for review: the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women and the Convention on the Rights of the Child.
Taken together, the orders suggest that Mr. Trump intends to pursue his campaign promises of withdrawing the United States from international organizations. He has expressed heavy skepticism of multilateral agreements such as the Paris climate agreement and of the United Nations.
Trump to issue executive order to reduce the US' role in the UNThe Trump administration is preparing executive orders that would reduce the US's role in the UN and other international organizations. On December 26th, then President-elect Trump expressed his...