Snow and blizzards during the past few days in 10 provinces have affected transport and power supply in the towns and villages.

"Provinces of West Azarbaijan, Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari, North Khorasan, Khuzestan, Fars, Qazvin, Kohgiluyeh-Boyer Ahmad, Lorestan and Mazandaran have been hit by severe snowfall and blizzards," said Morteza Salimi, head of the Relief and Rescue Organization at the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

Close to 740 people were provided relief and 156 trapped vehicles were rescued. Also, emergency shelters were provided to 107 people, he said, Salamat News reported.