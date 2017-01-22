The new system

In a report delivered to the government on anti-Semitism around the world, the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs highlightedThe Ministry of Diaspora Affairs presented the cabinet on Sunday withalong with its annual report on anti-Semitism worldwide.According to a new report released by the ministry, 2016 saw a record number of anti-Semitic incidents in Germany, due in part to the refugee crisis and the improvement in the quality of reporting. Federal police figures show thatThat represents an increase of 200 percent compared to 2015, with the majority of incidents related to theIn addition, the report shows thatFifty members of the Labour Party have been suspended in the last few years for anti-Semitic and racist comments. This includes rank-and-file members and senior officials, such as the former Mayor of London and MP Ken Livingstone, who saidThe report pointed to thewhere local authorities are not acting to curb anti-Semitism in their countries. Poland's Minister of Education, Anna Zalewska, said in an interview last July thatHowever, awhich posted a 65 percent decrease in anti-Semitic incidents and a strengthening of the sense of security in Jewish communities. This is largely due to concertedHowever, the report also notes that recent trends of radicalization among both the left and right wing have producedA large portion of the report dealt withAccording to the report, the PA is systematically using religious anti-Semitic narratives to foster hatred of Jews and Israelis among Palestinians.One of the statements highlighted by the report was from a speech PA President Mahmoud Abbas gave at the EU Parliament in June, in which he saidThe report also touched on anti-Semitism onwhere there is a hostile attitude toward Israel and Jews. Activities of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) resulted in a 45 percent increase in anti-Semitic incidents on campuses in the last year. Students and Jewish faculty members were exposed to anti-Semitic harassment, abuse, discrimination, graffiti, swastikas and verbal as well as physical attacks.The new system for identifying anti-Semitism on the internet in real time was developed by a company managed and staffed with former members of military technology units and veterans of the IDF Military Intelligence's Unit 8200.The system is capable of detailing how many anti-Semitic posts and messages are currently being circulated and what countries and areas contain the highest volume of anti-Semitic traffic. So far, the system conducted a successful pilot demonstration andAnti-Semitism and incitement on the internet has increased exponentially and reaches tens of millions of people all over the world. With the help of this technology, companies will be able to operate responsibly andThe system will also serve as afor government officials and Israeli envoys all over the world, who can use the data to shed light on the situation and extent of anti-Semitism in different countries.Additionally, research institutes and government ministries will be able to characterize and classify anti-Semitism throughout the world in order tothe phenomenon.Minister of Diaspora Affairs, Naftali Bennett, said, "I see the uncompromising struggle against anti-Semitism as a goal of paramount importance.We must expose and turn the spotlight on sources of inciting anti-Semitism. This is an integral part of the mutual responsibility between Israel and Diaspora Jewry."