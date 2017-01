Dr. Paul Craig Roberts was Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy and associate editor of the Wall Street Journal. He was columnist for Business Week, Scripps Howard News Service, and Creators Syndicate. He has had many university appointments. His internet columns have attracted a worldwide following. Roberts' latest books are The Failure of Laissez Faire Capitalism and Economic Dissolution of the West, How America Was Lost, and The Neoconservative Threat to World Order.

I was about to write a detailed and favorable review of Greg Palast's book, Billionaires & Ballot Bandits when a friend sent me a request to "share" Palast's Facebook LIVE broadcast ofHere is the map. It tells the story: http://brilliantmaps.com/2016-county-election-map/ . They are required to hate "conservatives" and anyone identified as one, whether justified or not. The only thing in Palast's book about voter suppression with which I disagree is his gratuitous, unexplained designation of Pat Buchanan as "a pinhead bigot."How exactly do we understand Palast's misunderstanding of Pat Buchanan? Buchanan put his solid career with Republicans on the line when he ran against them and the jobs offshoring globalist corporations. Buchanan ran as a candidate fighting to protect the jobs of black and white working class Americans. There is no doubt whatsoever that Buchanan was correct when he said that the so-called "free trade deals" were designed to send American jobs offshore and to dismantle the ladders of upward mobility that had made the US an opportunity society. Buchanan was totally correct.Nothing else can be said for globalism.Few have fought harder for the jobs of the working class than Pat Buchanan and I.Now we have Donald Trump trying to restore the jobs of middle class Americans, fighting the class war for them against the Republican and Democratic oligarchs, and Greg Palast is writing that Trump stole the election! For who, from who, Greg?Obviously, Trump stole the election from the CIA, from the military/security complex, from the offshoring global corporations that concocted the Trans-Pacific and Trans-Atlantic partnerships that make US global corporations immune to the laws of the sovereign countries in which they do business.Finally, we get a president independent of the ruling oligarchy, and Palast joins the CIA and Ruling Establshment in their effort to deep-six Donald Trump.It is disappointing to see the left-of-center crowd performing as if on cue as faithful servants of the ruling elite.But there is not one.As Jeffrey St. Clair asked the other day, what about the working class?Even the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence have been turned into documents of white supremacy. Thomas Jefferson, who happened to live in a time when the work force consisted of slaves, stood for the people against the interests. Nevertheless, the left delegitimizes him as "a slave owning serial rapist."Donald Trump stands for the people against the offshoring interests and the military security/complex. One would think the left would support a president so fiercely opposed by the CIA, but, no, Trump is delegitimized as a racist elected by a racist electorate. The hate card overwhelms common sense. Everyone but blacks, hispanics, native Americans, illegals, and the left are racists.This is not a program that connects with the people and leads to reforms.As Robert F. Kennedy reveals in his memoir of the Cuban Missile Crisis, a lesser president than John F. Kennedy would have been shoved by the military/security complex into war with the Soviet Union. Would the world still exist if Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, or Obama had been in JFK's place?The easiest way for a president to "lead" is to accommodate the agendas of the powerful interest groups. Is this what the left wants Trump to do? If not, why is the left helping the interest groups to force Trump into this role?