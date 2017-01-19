© Ian Lewington.



Bird enthusiasts near and far were treated to a visit last week from an elusive gull that appeared Thursday in a Pillar Point Harbor parking lot —Known as the Ross's gull, this special bird is often at the top of the "must see" list for many in the know. Sightings are infrequent and that rarity adds to its allure.In fact, last week's sighting was only the second ever reported in the state. The gull was also spotted at Salton Sea in 2006.The bird is smaller than many other gulls — lending it a sort of delicate presence that is only enhanced by its blush pink chest and necklace-like markings around its neck. To the untrained eye, the bird could be mistaken as a pigeon, save for its webbed feet, perhaps.The bird has enjoyed celebratory status since the mid-1970s. It was considered one of the first rare birds discovered when it was found in Massachusetts in 1975, said local birding expert Alvaro Jaramillo."At that time they considered it the bird of the century," he said.In the Coastside's first appearance, discoverer Don Pendleton spotted it just before 2 p.m. on Thursday near the RV lot by Pillar Point Harbor. Pendleton had a hunch that he had landed on something special. He called up fellow bird enthusiast and El Granada resident Donna Pomeroy and she rushed over.Together, the pair identified the bird as the elusive gull. Pomeroy took photos to make sure the sighting would be documented and they each called and sent out messages to more of their bird-loving friends."I had to stop myself from shaking the camera because I was so excited," said Pomeroy. She has been an active bird-watcher since 1978 and studied ornithology in college. "I started texting and calling everyone I knew."Word got out quickly and soon dozens of birders rushed to the scene. They poured in from all around the Bay Area and beyond — even creating a bit of a traffic snarl on Highway 1 near Surfer's Beach."It was sort of like a bunch of old friends getting together," described birder Ted Gilliland of the scene. Gilliland learned about the sighting from a bird-watchers listserv on Thursday and decided to make the trek out from Davis."There's a lot of pretty remarkable creatures out there, and some you have to be very fortunate to see," said Gilliland. "The opportunity to get to see one down here is really quite special."No one knows for sure why the Ross's gull came to Half Moon Bay. Some experts suspect that the recent storms might have blown the bird off course. Jaramillo, an internationally known avian expert, says he believes the weather is irrelevant. "They winter in the Bering Sea," said Jaramillo. "(The Ross's gull has) already been through storms."Instead, Jaramillo suspects that there might be something missing in the gull's environment. Maybe it's in search of more ice, or wonders where the polar bears went, Jaramillo suggests."It could be looking for different kinds of situations," he said. "Something that was previously much more reliable."A few remarked that the gull appeared weak and hungry as it was harassed by crows. It seemed oblivious to the crowds of adoring fans — humans who watched the bird's every move in awe.