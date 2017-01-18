© KUSA
With a lot of days to go in the month.

Gunnison's airport estimated they've seen 55 to 60 inches of snow since January 3 of this year.

That would make it Gunnison's snowiest month on record. Not the snowiest January on record, mind you, but the snowiest month on record.

If the airport's estimate is correct, this would top January 1957 when 50.2 inches of snow fell on Gunnison.

See incredible snow amounts in this video from 9News.

Thanks to Kevin A for this link.