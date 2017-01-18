© Les Williams



They're moving across the country from east to west and they're devouring trees full of berries .... Only ever 3 or 4 years do these birds come in large numbers.



- JAMIE WYVER, RSPB

© Les Williams



An unusual species of bird is enjoying a winter vacation here in the UK, according to the RSPB charity.Waxwings are a small starling-sized bird with a prominent crest and colourful markings.The wildlife conversation charity hopes the rare winter visitor will encourage more people to take part in its annual Big Birdwatch, the world's biggest wildlife survey.