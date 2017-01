© Rana Sajid Hussain / Global Look Press via ZUMA Press



A Pakistani woman has been sentenced to death for murdering her own daughter who decided to marry without her family's consent. The teenager was beaten and burnt alive last June in the latest gruesome case of 'honor killings' in the country.Zeenat's brother, Anees Ahmed, was also sentenced to life in prison for being an accomplice to the crime.Earlier, the mother rejected murder allegations and claimed her daughter, 18, committed suicide by self-immolation because the family refused to accept her marriage.According to Hassan, his loved one told him that she knew "that she would be killed by her family" for what she has done. But the elders from both sides insisted that the girl would return home, with the relatives promising not to harm her.However, the promise was broken as mother and brother first beat Zeenat before Parveen Bibi threw kerosene on her daughter and set her on fire.The witnesses said that the woman initially made no attempt to hide her crime as she ran outside and shouted that it was an "honor killing."The executions of women for fraternizing with men or other violations of strict Muslim rules have turned into an epidemic in the country.The Pakistani parliament finally closed the loophole that allowed perpetrators of "honor killings" to avoid punishment in October, three months after the murder of social media star, Qandeel Baloch, who was strangled by her own brother.The perpetrators previously managed to avoid prosecution by asking the relatives of the victims for forgiveness. However, under the new legislation, even those pardoned would still have to spend the rest of their life behind bars.