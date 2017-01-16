Barry Bennell
Former youth football coach and convicted pedophile Barry Bennell has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of child sex abuse at a hearing at Chester Crown Court, UK.

Each count relates to a boy under the age of 14 and occurred between 1981 and 1986.

Bennell appeared via videolink from HMP Woodhill, in Milton Keynes, to plead "not guilty" to all the charges as they were read out to him.

One of the alleged offences is said to have taken place at a Butlins holiday camp.

Two offences were said to have occurred in Furness Vale, Derbyshire, while others were said to have happened in Nantwich, Cheshire.

Bennell was a highly respected coach in the 1970s, 80s and early 90s. He ran several feeder teams in the north west of England, including for English Premier League side Manchester City, which launched an investigation into his involvement with the club following the allegations.


Professionally, Bennell was most closely linked to Crewe Alexandra, now a League Two side, but also had worked for Leeds United and Stoke City.

Following his appearance, he was remanded into custody until March 20, when a hearing will be held to discuss trial preparation.

Remanding the defendant in custody, Judge Roger Dutton said: "Barry Bennell, your case goes back for a further hearing here at Chester Crown Court on the 20th of March and you are remanded in custody until then," MailOnline reported.

Bennell was convicted of child sex crimes in the US in 1994 and in the UK in 1998 and 2015.