A total of 14 contracts amounting to 1 billion and 100 million Syrian pounds have been allocated for the restoration of Aleppo. In an interview with Sputnik the governor of Aleppo, Hussein Diab, spoke about the development.These contracts are the first in a series which have been designated to rebuild and restore the city. Ultimately, his main objective is the return of refugees to their districts and rebuilding industrial enterprises in the city so that life can return to normalcy after so many troubled years."We need to completely remove the debris from the main roads that connect the city's neighborhoods. Then it will be possible to begin restoring the industrial quarters, public buildings and institutions, the most populated areas and areas that have been damaged least of all," Diab said.Additionally, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers has ordered accelerated construction in Al Haidariya, Tel Zarazir and 23 other districts.The Prime Minister noted the need for strategic planning and clear organization for the implementation of this goal. According to him it is important to revive production which will then kick start the economy.The city was badly damaged during the 22 months while it was under terrorist control.According to the preliminary estimates, damages caused by the hostilities in eastern Aleppo total 800 billion Syrian pounds, with damages to the private sector estimated at another 2.3 billion pounds.On December 22, Syrian government troops declared that they had suppressed the last pockets of resistance in Aleppo and had taken full control of the city after years of fierce fightings.