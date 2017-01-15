Listen live, chat, and call in to future shows on the SOTT Radio Network!

As Trump's inauguration day draws nearer, to say that there has been a complete melt-down among the Washington 'elite' (left and right), the back room boys in the "intelligence" agencies and their paid hacks in the US and wider Western media, would be a massive understatement.All reason seems to have departed the 'reality creators' in the USA in their drive to shut out facts and ensure their 'exceptional' world-view prevails. But reality and facts are asserting themselves, primarily through the refusal of countries like Russia and China to accept a totalitarian 'pax Americana' that would see every other country bow down to American preeminenceIn the face of such insolence, and with no real power to do anything about it, the Washington 'elite' have opted to double down on their propaganda and lies about Russia in particular, blaming that country and its leader, Vladimir Putin, for just about everything that is wrong with the formerly United States of America.Join us this week on Behind the Headlines as we discuss this bizarre phenomenon and the ways in which the extreme subjectivity of American 'leaders' is now manifesting among the American people.01:40:50