in the Veterans Affairs Administration. He happens to be, the same system of VA hospitals which were at the center of the firestorm of the scandalous controversy of 2014 . Freethinkers may recall the Phoenix VA hospital wasThe scandal led toof several senior-level hospital administrators,by the FBI,passed to protect veteran's healthcare needs, and eventually led to thePresident Obama replaced VA Sec. Eric Shinseki with former Proctor & Gamble CEO Robert A. McDonald. But Phoenix, AZ's Rodriguez says more work still needs to be done, and, on the VA's handling of canceling appointments. Recall that the first scandal involved veterans not being able to get an appointment in time, leading to several deaths.Rodriguez took his case to the court of public opinion and, according to AZ Family , the Chief of Specialty Care Clinics showed reportersAZ Family reported in March,That means many [live vets] are still waiting to be seen and might'Obviously, if you're deceased you're not going to call the clinic and cancel your own appointment,' said Kuauhtemoc Rodriguez, Chief of Specialty Care Clinics at the Phoenix VA."Months later, in May of 2016, Rodriguez, an Army veteran, felt the need to use the federal whistleblower system to report alleged. According to the whistleblower form obtained by The Free Thought Project, Rodriguez alleged, "The Medical Center Deputy Director and the Medical Center Director haveby notifying me that I was going to beas Chief of Specialty Care Clinics at the Phoenix VA. The intent of these acts is merely to retaliate against me forof Veterans programs by executive leadership and mid level managers. In addition I have exposed continued mismanagement at the Health System Specialist Level, Supervisory Level and Human Resources which has created a hostile working environment for me."The VA executive, after making the case that the retaliation against him was because he blew the whistle, thenhe's received since coming forward with such damning accusations. "I'm continually harassed by management at the highest levels, kept from meetings, have had my duties removed, and have been threatened with removal. In additionhas enabled the facility toin consults, appointments for the last year and I have been still rated as fully successful in order to. In addition I have been denied advancement in positions I have applied for and have been recommended for hiring, again due to my whistleblower status."under the federal Whistleblower Protection Act, from harassment for speaking out, but Rodriguez says he feels anything but protected. "Also the facility has failed to create a safe environment for me and hasand one employee who threatened my life are still allowed to operate" he writes. He also notes that his complaints to administration have fallen on deaf ears. "In addition I have and continue to beby other managers at the phoenix VA with executive leadership knowing about it, and covering it up. The executive leadership of the facility seems toupon me professionally by allowing these attacks to happen. I have been subjected to this abuse for over a year now and they are still occurring," he writes., according to The Free Beacon, Rodriguez is, "now beingbefore an Administrative Investigation Board (AIB) regarding allegationsIn conversations with the Washington Free Beacon, Rodriguez described the administrative investigation as the latest attempt by hospital leaders toclaiming that hospital staffers have been retaliating against him for months after he blew the whistle on management failings at the facility."By all appearances, it seems thatwhether he knows it or not. As The Free Thought Project has faithfully reported, when whistleblowers do come forward, they're often harassed, censored, fired, or worse, and yet,, often winning millions of dollars in restitution. But for now, Rodriguez can only hope, wait, and endure whatever comes his way.According to the Free Beacon's report,The latest report by the Office of the Inspector General found thatfor appointments,Now, the one person who blew the whistle is apparently being brought up on charges. "Rodriguez was informed on Dec. 9 that he was being summoned to provide testimony for the administrative investigation into allegations that leaders at the Health Administration Services (HAS), his department, 'created a hostile work environment and engaged in discriminatory practices.' The hearing, convened by RimaAnn Nelson, interim director of the Phoenix VA, was initially scheduled for Dec. 22 but has since been rescheduled for Jan. 12."The Free Beacon also contacted another VA employee turned whistleblower. His name is, a Marine veteran who helped coordinate mental health care at the VA hospital in Phoenix. Coleman reportedly told the Free Beacon, "In my case, it was proven up toand for that disclosurehad my successful, and even hadplaced on me by the hospital director trying toColeman said. "I am one of the lucky ones...I won my case with (sic) help of Congress and the media. But there are hundreds of nameless VA whistleblowers no one will ever know who were also brave enough to bring up wrong doing."Colemanand his administration forin some supposed attempt to avoid scandals. "If the next administration wants to protect whistleblowers then they first must acknowledge us. Under President Obama, VA leadership (both locally and nationally) wasand many of us were sent running for our lives, forced to try and restart our careers at new locations, for doingColeman concluded.Ironically enough, Valerie Jarrett , Obama's top advisor, proudly proclaimed last Sunday on CNN's Fareed Zakaria GPS,Arguably, an untold number of whistleblowers would likely disagree with Jarrett, having been silenced by the same type of intimidation Rodriguez reportedly has experienced, even to the point of death threats being leveled against them.