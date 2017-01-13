© AFP 2016/ DON EMMERT



The operative, identified as Christopher Steele by the Wall Street Journal on Thursday, is a former Russian operations officer for Britain's MI6 intelligence agency, Reuters reported.Steele had originally been hired to investigate Trump by 'political opponents' within the Democratic and Republican parties, but it has not been revealed exactly who hired him."He's a meticulous professional, and there are no questions about his integrity," a US official who has worked with Steele told Reuters. "The information he provided me [about Russia] was valuable and useful."Trump has referred to the report as a "political witch hunt" and "phony, fake news."Incoming White House Press Secretary and Communications Director Sean Spicer called Buzzfeed's decision to release the report without confirming any of the allegations "shameful and disgraceful," during a news conference on Wednesday.When Trump took the stage during the news conference, he also blasted the outlets who circulated it, stating that it would be a "tremendous blot" on the intelligence community if they were the ones who released it.Trump stated that the document was obtained by his opponents, and called them "sick people," who "put that crap together."Steele founded and currently runs Orbis Business Intelligence, a London-based political intelligence firm.For example, the report alleges that a top lawyer in the Trump Organization, Michael Cohen, met with Russian officials in Prague who were involved in the hacks on the Democratic National Committee. Cohen has never been to Prague, and shared his passport as proof.On Wednesday, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper released a statement saying that he had called Trump to express his "profound dismay" about the leaked material. The statement also explained that "this document is not a US Intelligence Community product. ...However, part of our obligation is to ensure that policymakers are provided with the fullest possible picture of any matters that might affect national security."