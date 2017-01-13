Puppet Masters
#GoldenShowerGate is the latest CIA-sponsored attack on Trump after anti-Russian propaganda unveiled as total lies
Brently Kopopolous
This is the latest volley of fake news from our illustrious establishment after "Russia hacked the elections" and "Russia hacked a Vermont electrical grid" were thoroughly disproven. In fact, one could argue the story's existence shows how the deep state is just peddling lie after lie in order to discredit the President-Elect and create a maelstrom of controversy.
The story started with a Buzzfeed article titled: These Reports Allege Trump Has Deep Ties To Russia. Within hours Twitter was trending #GoldenShowers, #PEEOTUS and even R. Kelly's name filtered up on search results. Clearly, for Donald Trump's critics, the truth really doesn't matter. Scrolling through the documents themselves, one has the sense that they were draw up on Microsoft Word by someone with a little too much free time. Buzzfeed itself opined that the details of the documents it was presenting were 'unverified, and the report contains errors.' However when you allow your journalistic credibility to hinge on sophomoric fan fiction involving tinkle it's best to maintain the illusion you care about accuracy with a caveat.
From there, the story spread like wildfire, every major media outlet had an angle. 4chan users claimed responsibility, but the latest twist is that the source of these documents was an ex-MI6 officer operating out of the UK by the name of Chris Steele. We'll likely never know where the story originated, but perhaps a little common sense and the application of Ockham's famous razor would give the interested reader a clue. There's also the possibility that both 4chan and intel agencies contributed to the report, demonstrating that nefarious internet trolls and intelligence agents make good bedfellows.
Chris Steele is a highly regarded in the Brittish Intelligence community, he's got a lot of folks vouching for him and now he's apparently gone into hiding. The rumor there is that he fears for his life and that those pesky ruskies might take him out, like they did Litvinenko. Only problem there is that much like 9-11, JFK and other famous cases throughout history, the official narrative surrounding Litvinenko's death is a politically expedient lie designed to deflect blame and maximize utility for the agenda-driven establishment. Mr. Steele may also be sacrificed in order to maintain the dodgy assertion that the 'Russians are coming.' We'll have to wait and see, but if he turns up dead expect the Russians to be blamed in short order.
The timing is also interesting, fingering Steele as the man behind the dossier only happened after Trump brutally destroyed a CNN reporter during his press conference.
And hours following revelations by 4chan users that they were responsible for the 'golden showers' aspect of the dossier:
President-Elect Trump's attorney had this to say: "It's so ridiculous on so many levels. Clearly, the person who created this did so from their imagination or did so hoping that the liberal media would run with this fake story for whatever rationale they might have."
Run with it they have. This is in direct contravention to their duty as journalists in order to present the public with accurate and veracious information to the best of their ability. Ben Swann explains the entire situation:
To paraphrase St. Augustine, "Give me veracity and give me accuracy, but do not give it yet."
