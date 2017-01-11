© Russia Insider



If Donald Trump actually makes good on his promise to avoid military interventions against nation states he will be burnt at the stake. And the executioners will be well-known journalists, just as it was back in the late 1970s when Jimmy Carter was president.The former peanut farmer and unapologetic Christian from Georgia committed three capital crimes against the Empire.But first, some background...The reason Carter became president was because he represented a new vision for America based upon avoiding costly and unnecessary wars.Our goal, they claimed, was to prevent Koala bear-loving Australia from becoming the next domino to fall to Communism.Now to those crimes...When 52 Americans were captured in 1979 in Tehran and held hostage for more than a year, Carter did not unleash the full might of America's military to free them and punish this insubordination and insult on the part of Iran.As the Brits would say "A bit over the top". After all, I was an American and I personally never felt I was being hand-cuffed and blindfolded.Another transgression occurred when Carter was instrumental in reigning in the out of control CIA. He did this by prohibiting "the company" from assassinating foreign leaders. What a kill joy! I remember listening to a talk show with veteran American journalists discussing the merits of Carter's presidency when one participant declared that Carter was "too ethical to be president of the United States". All of the journalists agreed.Carter's third crime had to do with the USSR. When the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan in 1979, this "soft on Commies" president did not respond forcefully.For them, it was like having a Masserati in your garage and never taking it out for a spin.Fast forward to 2017 and the pre-emptive Media attacks on president-elect Trump.They are terrified that Trump may actually mean what he said during the campaign: to improve relations with Russia and perhaps even disengage from NATO. If carried through, this new foreign policy would rob the American military of its honor, glory andThis goes against American foreign policy Dogma and is nothing short of heresy - punishable by character assassination at the hands of the Mainstream Media Inquisition.