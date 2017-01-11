Puppet Masters
How will Trump be assassinated? Mainstream media inquisition
Dr. Paul Kindlon
Russia Insider
Wed, 11 Jan 2017 06:39 UTC
If Donald Trump actually makes good on his promise to avoid military interventions against nation states he will be burnt at the stake. And the executioners will be well-known journalists, just as it was back in the late 1970s when Jimmy Carter was president.
The former peanut farmer and unapologetic Christian from Georgia committed three capital crimes against the Empire.
But first, some background...
The reason Carter became president was because he represented a new vision for America based upon avoiding costly and unnecessary wars. The American public had become tired of foreign wars in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia as well as the Mainstream media lies that promoted and justified modern Imperial intervention. Our goal, they claimed, was to prevent Koala bear-loving Australia from becoming the next domino to fall to Communism.
Now to those crimes...
When 52 Americans were captured in 1979 in Tehran and held hostage for more than a year, Carter did not unleash the full might of America's military to free them and punish this insubordination and insult on the part of Iran. From the very beginning, the Mainstream Media went on the attack vilifying Carter for his inaction. Each day on the "Nightly News" viewers were greeted with an ominous and dire sounding voice-over declaring "AMERICA HELD HOSTAGE". This was repeated more than 400 times! As the Brits would say "A bit over the top". After all, I was an American and I personally never felt I was being hand-cuffed and blindfolded.
Another transgression occurred when Carter was instrumental in reigning in the out of control CIA. He did this by prohibiting "the company" from assassinating foreign leaders. What a kill joy! I remember listening to a talk show with veteran American journalists discussing the merits of Carter's presidency when one participant declared that Carter was "too ethical to be president of the United States". All of the journalists agreed. In Geopolitics there is no room for choir boys. Send in Rambo!
Carter's third crime had to do with the USSR. When the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan in 1979, this "soft on Commies" president did not respond forcefully. Instead, he ordered a mostly symbolic boycott of the Olympics being held in Moscow in 1980. The most powerful military in the world was flabbergasted. For them, it was like having a Masserati in your garage and never taking it out for a spin.
Fast forward to 2017 and the pre-emptive Media attacks on president-elect Trump. It is clear that Donald Trump poses a real threat to the Military Industrial complex and they are already fighting back!
They are terrified that Trump may actually mean what he said during the campaign: to improve relations with Russia and perhaps even disengage from NATO. If carried through, this new foreign policy would rob the American military of its honor, glory and billions in profit. No more proxy wars.
This goes against American foreign policy Dogma and is nothing short of heresy - punishable by character assassination at the hands of the Mainstream Media Inquisition.
