A 32-year old man said to be suffering from high-fever has allegedly beheaded his girlfriend under a mysterious circumstance at a village near Kasseh in the Ada District of the Greater Accra Region.Kisseh Adowah who is in the grips of the Kasseh Police, is believed to have decapitated the head of Korkor Sarah Mormorbi Wormenor, said to be in her 60s, in a bush just about 100 metres from the outskirts of Bedeku-kpornya.The head of the deceased is yet to be found, the Police told 3News, adding the body is being prepared for transportation to the Accra Police Hospital for autopsy."We could not find the head so we are sending the body to the Police Hospital. We have also arrested the alleged boyfriend who is also living in the same village," Ada District Police Commander, Supt. Faustina Agyeiwaa Koduah Andoh-Kwofie - Adda confirmed to 3News.Adowah was said to have gone for Wormenor from her home Sunday night at about 10:30pm to his house where the two usually spend the night.Relatives of the deceased told our correspondent that they became alarmed Monday morning when the woman did not return by 10:00am. She usually returns home at dawn, they said.According to the relatives, they proceeded to the house of Adowah but did not find the two in the room. They consequently mounted a search for the two leading to the discovery of the decapitated body of the woman in a bush."There was a deep cut in her thigh and one of her hands," Supt. Koduah Andoh-Kwofie told 3News "She was killed about 100 metres away from the village in a bush. He dragged her from the spot where he killed her and dumped her into a thick forest, our correspondents reported.Adowa was later arrested in town. The case was immediately reported to the Police and who went in to collect the body which was immediately sent to Ada Dist Hospital. Father of the alleged killer told our correspondents his son suffered high fever two years ago and the sickness has since been on and off, noting Adowa once wounded him.