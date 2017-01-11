Society's Child
Fake news CBS caught twisting reality to stoke racial tensions
Claire Bernish
Free Thought Project
Tue, 10 Jan 2017 14:27 UTC
In the midst of the ongoing war on dissent disguised as a battle against Fake News, corporate media's already notorious reputation for publishing false and misleading information has begun spiraling to a new nadir — and, although the Washington Post leads this wretched race to the bottom, CBS News just reported one of the most deceptive whoppers in recent memory.
In fact, it's an open question whether the CBS News radio report sought to stoke the ever-deepening chasm splitting the nation.
"The viral video of a beating and knife attack in Chicago suggests the assault had racial overtones," the announcer states. "CBS' Dean Reynolds tells us the victim is described as a mentally challenged teenager."
At that point, the broadcast replays audio from footage of the attack, before Reynolds reports,
"In the video, he is choked and repeatedly called the 'n' word," Reynolds says of the victim. "His clothes are slashed and he is terrorized with a knife. His alleged captors repeatedly reference Donald Trump."
But that isn't the case — indeed, the opposite is true.
Three 18-year-olds, Tesfaye Cooper, Brittany Covington, Jordan Hill, and 24-year-old Tanishia Covington, who are black, have now been charged with hate crimes by Cook County Circuit Judge Maria Kuriakos Ciesil for the malicious assault — during which the young people repeatedly yelled, "Fuck white people" and "Fuck Donald Trump."
While the attackers did, indeed, scream 'n****r' while torturing, brutalizing, and abusing their victim, they are indeed African Americans.
Put simply, CBS mangled the truth — eschewing integrity in favor of Fake News — the same Fake News the organization and the rest of the corporate press falsely accuse independent media of of producing. How ironic.
As media critic Mark Dice notes, "So far CBS hasn't issued a correction. They haven't named the editor — haven't fired the editor — just completely ignored this unbelievably deceptive story."
What would be CBS' motive to atrociously relay the assault as the polar opposite of reality remains unclear.
Police weren't immediately certain of the attackers' motivations; however, the blatant 'racial overtones' CBS suggested — altogether inaccurately — led to the hate crime charges on Friday.
Amid a spate of Fake News published haplessly or intentionally by corporate presstitutes — and the offshoot war on dissent undertaken by the U.S. government over wholly unproven allegations Russia meddled in the election — denouncing errant reporting when it occurs is of the utmost imperative.
Indeed it would seem mainstream media has relinquished all journalistic integrity to manipulate the public mind to fit the narrative deemed acceptable by the U.S. government.
Although the majority of the corporate press' Fake News has centered around theoretical Russian hackers — aligning with a recent CIA report devoid of any evidence backing the claim — CBS News' embarrassingly disingenuous characterization of this race-motivated attack still fits a crucial, unstated governmental agenda.
If the American populace is divided along racial lines — and refuses to converse honestly about issues of race — we're too distracted blaming one another to pay attention to rampant government corruption and rife collusion by the mainstream press.
It is this exact divisive tactic — deft manipulation of the blame game — which has brought us the war on Fake News, the Fake News Russia somehow hacked Democratic Party systems, and Fake News Russians hacked into the electrical grid.
If we're all pointing fingers at truthful reports as being Fake News, rather than at actual Fake News reported as truth, a general atmosphere of suspicion takes hold, and — as is currently the case — those who deserve blame in this mess escape notice.
CBS' foray into Fake News with this unethically deceitful report — and the outlet's failure to retract and clarify — is thus nothing short of inexcusable.
