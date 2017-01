© imago stock&people / Global Look Press



following comments this weekend from the UK Prime Minister on leaving the European Union. Sterling dropped 0.9 percent to $1.2166 in morning trading in London after Theresa May said quitting the bloc is about "getting the right relationship, not about keeping bits of membership.""She signaled once again that theThat means that following Brexit the country is likely tosaid Esther Reichelt, a currency strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt, as quoted by Bloomberg Since the historic June vote to leave the EU, the national currency has"Since October it's become clear thatwith political news, and anything which suggestsand anything that suggests a. That's been the case since the party conference in October," said Rabobank currency strategist Jane Foley as cited by Reuters.At the same time, the blue-chipas soon as the first full trading week of the New Year kicked off. The index grew more than 0.2 percent. "The rise in the FTSE is really down to the weakness of sterling, but the Brexit news is not great, so I don't see the FTSE gaining too much," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, market strategist at London Capital Group, as quoted by Reuters.European stocks were lower in morning trading despite positive economic reports from Germany, where exports rose 3.9 percent in November, the strongest monthly gain in five years. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.6 percent lower as the DAX fell 0.52 percent. The French CAC was down 0.76 percent and the Spanish IBEX 35 was off 0.65 percent.