not Saudi ones or French ones or British ones

The problem with the upcoming Syria peace talks is whether "the real opposition" will be represented, Syrian President Bashar Assad told French media, following a visit by French MPs to the liberated city of Aleppo.Assad said that a Syrian government delegation is ready to leave for the Russian and Turkish-brokered negotiations in Astana, Kazakhstan, as soon as is necessary."We announced that our delegation to that conference is ready to go when they define... when they set the time of that conference. We are ready to negotiate everything, anything, it's fully open, there's no limit for those negotiations."However, the question remains over whom they are going to talk to, Assad added.the Syrian president told French media, as cited by the Sana news agency.Assad was also asked if he would be prepared to relinquish the presidency, should it become necessary."My position is related to the constitution, and the constitution is very clear about the mechanism in which you can bring a president or get rid of a president. So, if they want to discuss this point, they have to discuss the constitution, and the constitution should be owned by the Syrian people, so you need a referendum," the Syrian leader said.he concluded.Asked about apparent shifts in power recently, both across the Atlantic and in Europe, Assad chose to remain cautious.he said.He added that the mainstream media had attempted to add fuel to the fire, although this had largely "failed in the West" and forced people to "look for the truth.""The truth was the main victim of the events in the Middle East, including Syria," Assad added.Nevertheless, he remained optimistic about the transition of power in the US."The Syrian problem is not isolated, it's not only Syrian-Syrian; a major part of the Syrian conflict is regional and international. The simplest part that you can deal with is the Syrian-Syrian part,So yes, we think that's positive," Assad concluded.