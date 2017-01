© Ints Kalnins / Reuters

Military training may do more psychological damage than war itself, particularly to the British Army's child recruits, a veterans' group claims.The group claims in its letter that as "veterans of every conflict in which this country has been involved since the Second World War" they have seen that "16 and 17-year-olds are too young to be recruited and trained for war."The campaign is being fronted by Veterans for Peace UK (VFPUK) in conjunction with the human rights NGO Child Soldiers International The testimony comes in the form of short video interviews, including former child recruit Wayne Sharrocks, who joined the army at 17 before serving in Afghanistan as part of the Rifles infantry unit and the Special Forces Support Group (SFSG).He witnessed his colleagues being maimed by hidden bombs and was himself badly wounded by an improvised explosive device (IED).He and others cover topics like recruiting, training and the reality of killing in war.Sharrocks also said that rather than the advertised sense of camaraderie, it is a "gang mentality" that the military aims to instill - which can have serious negative effects on internal culture."You either conform, or you don't and you're separated from the pack and you're going to be preyed on. So you can either be the person that's preying on people or the person that's preyed on, it's like survival of the fittest, basically," he said."So these people that aren't the fittest or mentally the fittest, they're going to get preyed on and people are going to take advantage of that."The military has long maintained that recruiting under-18s is a good way to provide skills and training which benefit the majority of recruits in the long term.