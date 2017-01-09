"Definitely on the American side. This is a Washington insider...it is not Russia."

'Clinton email leak done by insider, not Russia' - former UK diplomat tells RTCraig Murray, a former UK diplomat and whistleblower speaks to RT to discuss the US Intelligence Community report that Russia, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, meddled in last year's US presidential election, through hacking and propaganda.Skip ahead to the 6:50 mark to listen to Craig Murray (when pressed by RT's Kevin Owen), give a bit more information as to the identity of the person behind the Clinton email leak...Murray once again debunks the entire Russian hack "fake news" being spread around American main stream media like wildfire.