More rain forecast

Thailand's Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) report that 21 people have now died in the floods affecting southern provinces of the country.Thai Meteorological Department have forecast further heavy rain until Tuesday, 10 January.Nakhon Si Thammarat airport closed from 06 January and will possibly re-open today, 09 January.As of 07 January the affected provinces included Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Songkhla, Phattalung, Trang, Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Surat Thani, Chumphon and Ranong.Heavy rain over the last 48 hours has caused flooding in the province of Prachuap Khiri Khan.Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said earlier today that. In their weather warning of 09 January, TMD said:"The active low pressure over Surat Thani, Krabi and Phangnga is forecast to head to the upper Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Martaban, Myanmar during 09-10 January."Outbreaks of persistent heavy to torrential rains are forecast for following provinces: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, and Krabi. People should beware of the severe weather conditions and possible flash flood for the period lasting 10 January."