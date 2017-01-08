An overview of the pattern through the next 3 days when some areas in Europe will be experiencing excessive snowfall. One of these areas is the E Balkans and Turkey which is influenced by the arctic outbreak airmass associated with stationary upper low centered above the Aegean sea. Dark blue areas should expect 30-50 cm of new snow until Tuesday. Even more seems possible in the mountains of S Turkey, local totals could exceed 100 cm.

Persistent N-NE-erlies across the W Balkan peninsula and central Europe will result in additional snowfall across the N side of the Alps and in SE Italy (Adriatic sea-effect snow) and 30-50 cm seems possible there as well.

Iceland and mountainous Norway should experience deep cyclones moving from N Atlantic into Scandinavia and result in excessive precipitation where higher elevations could receive 40-75 cm of new snow by Tuesday.

Elsewhere, areas around the dark blue areas will be getting some snow, but not very significant or excessive amounts are expected.

The white shaded area across the S-CNTRL Balkan peninsula should be alert for extremely low morning temperatures in the coming days due to fresh snow, very cold and dry airmass spread over these countries and diminishing winds under the high pressure and clear skies. Should not be surprised to see some areas even below -25°C!