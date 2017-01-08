An overview of the pattern through the next 3 days whenOne of these areas is the E Balkans and Turkey which is influenced by the arctic outbreak airmass associated with stationary upper low centered above the Aegean sea.Persistent N-NE-erlies across the W Balkan peninsula and central Europe will result inIceland and mountainous Norway should experience deep cyclones moving from N Atlantic into Scandinavia and result in excessive precipitation where higher elevations could receive 40-75 cm of new snow by Tuesday.Elsewhere, areas around the dark blue areas will be getting some snow, but not very significant or excessive amounts are expected.The white shaded area across the S-CNTRL Balkan peninsula should be alert for extremely low morning temperatures in the coming days due to fresh snow, very cold and dry airmass spread over these countries and diminishing winds under the high pressure and clear skies.