The smash which occurred in Middletown, Connecticut, Friday afternoon, has resulted in the closure of the Interstate 91 in both directions.Connecticut State Police have shared photos and videos of a multi-vehicle smash resulting in the closure of Interstate 91 in both directions. No serious injuries have been reported, according to police.Troopers are dealing with reports of several crashes in the region as severe weather hampers driving conditions.A winter storm warning is in place for Middletown, Connecticut and drivers are being advised to take extra caution on the roads with 12 inch snowfalls being forecast.