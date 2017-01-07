© Reuters

The main goal of the whole "Russian hacking" US election narrative is a propaganda stunt aimed discrediting Trump by claiming that Russia's Vladimir Putin personally intervened to discredit Hillary Clinton, retired CIA analyst has told RT."It's designed to smear Trump. Because even the language that developed the notion that Vladimir Putin took it upon himself and instructed the intelligence organs in Russia to go out and discredit Hillary Clinton.The fact that you would just focus a story on it somehow makes you an agent of Vladimir Putin. This thing is so ridiculous. It's amusing we have talk about, but it's so serious because it shows just the level that the intelligence community in the United States has fallen to. They are playing and interfering in domestic policies," he said., Larry Johnson believes. "I don't think they're hiding anything because they don't have anything. These are 'or and how' intelligence estimates as opposed to an intelligence analysis based on fact. There's no fact underlying this. There are analytical assumptions," Johnson said.When the intelligence community raises such assumptions, it should be really confident and unanimous about them. It was, however, only somewhat coordinated within three of the agencies, namely FBI, CIA and NSA, according to Johnson."It was only CIA and FBI that 'strongly agree' but the NSA, who's the only one in that group that would actually have the physical evidence of the hacking, if that existed... took a middle of the road position," Johnson told RT."Yesterday, the Arms Services Committee in the Senate holds a hearing alleging Russian hacking, about when hacks took place domestically in the United States and that Arms Services has no jurisdiction over intel side. That was entirely a propaganda ploy, and not a single journalist in the major outlets over here raised questions about that, it was an observed performance," Johnson said.The attack on Russian media and RT specifically, undertaken in the report despite its theme supposedly being the "hacking," is quite understandable, according to Johnson, and emanates from hostility toward actually objective news coverage and jealousy towards RT being capable of such journalism.