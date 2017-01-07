© WikiMedia

Prior to the US election, ordinary Russians were broadly hopeful for a Trump victory.The 21century European man is supposed to be a shy, shirking individual whose humility outweighs his confidence, his tolerance for the vulgar outshines his morality. All of this is then combined with a self-loathing which supplants any self-respect. This is why Vladimir Putin is also disparaged by putative males who have adopted the post-modern mentality.America can yet learn a great deal from Russia. Whether Tsarist, Soviet or contemporary, Russia has had many wars but it has not been subjected to the kind of culture wars that have raged in America where ultra-liberals trying to impose hyper-European ideals on the most powerful state in the New World, have come up against a brick wall of real men with a real sense of patriotism.It is for this reason that many traditional American voters have come to admire Vladimir Putin and Russian culture.By contrast, much of Europe is a lost cause. A story from Dublin has emerged where a bar-owner has pasted a giant photograph of Donald Trump on the back of a urinal. Such petty, morose moves are symptomatic of a post-cultural society that has lost the plot. Indeed, perhaps such cultures are capable only of producing urine than they are of producing men like Donald Trump let alone men like Vladimir Putin?The sun is setting on the West. China is the world's industrial leader, Russia is a political and cultural leader in a multi-polar world. Innovation and exploration are increasingly coming from Asia rather than Europe.Donald Trump's optimism is contagious. It has given me personal hope that America may yet be able to reinvent itself and survive the death of the West.