US President Barack Obama has criticized those Republicans, who appear to be siding with Russia over Washington's hacking claims, saying President Vladimir Putin should not be trusted.In an interview with ABC News on Friday, Obama said he was concerned about "When asked if he was referring to President-elect Donald Trump, the outgoing president said, "Well, what I will say is that -- and I said that after the election -- we have to remind ourselves that we're on the same team. Vladimir Putin is not on our team."The Obama administration released a unclassified version of an intelligence report on Friday that indicates Putin personally ordered his government to help Trump win the presidential election in November.The report, which was released by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the National Security Agency (NSA), alleged that Russia "sought to help" Trump by running a smear campaign against his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton.Both Obama and Trump were previously presented with a classified version of the report.. Russia has repeatedly denied the hack allegations.On Friday, Obama's top intelligence officials offered a two-hour briefing to Trump at Trump Tower in New York,He went on to blame the Democratic National Committee for allowing the hacking take place. "Gross negligence by the Democratic National Committee allowed hacking to take place," he tweeted.. "The Republican National Committee had strong defense!"Trump also announced on Saturday that as president he would appoint a team to develop a plan to "aggressively combat and stop cyberattacks."As he was meeting intelligence officials in New York, the Republican-led Congress held a ceremonial final count on Friday and certified the Electoral College votes that officially confirmed Trump's November victory.Trump won 304 electoral votes compared to 227 garnered by Clinton, according to the tally announced by Vice President Joe Biden.