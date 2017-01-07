Being Trump has never hurt Donald Trump, not in the long run. Look at the chauvinist side of the man during his run for the presidency and this will become more clear. The people who voted for him, men and women alike, are the silent majority sick unto death of extreme liberalism and the trend towards transgender.
If it's fair to claim Trump is sexist or homophobe even, then it's equally fair to blame ultra-liberalism and special interests like the LGBT community for their own excesses. And in this light, Donald Trump's locker room comments and seeming extremism was played brilliantly. Honesty, even in a flawed human being, is something to cling to these days. As for Donald Trump's brilliance, it keeps on shining.
My point is, Trump is All American, the billionaire flamboyant most normal people would end up being, and the president typical Americans can really identify with. Californians aside, we always admired the Trump stereotype.
When I heard that Former CIA Director James Woolsey was named to Trump's transition team, I was at first apprehensive a former Clinton minion was put in such a key role. Woolsey, who's also a devout Russia adversary, did not seem to fit into the international détente picture Mr. Trump was laying out. Unless Woolsey were on board to help renegotiate a new version of SALT, his knowledge of "the Russians" via his past roles seemed the only logical reason for his selection.
Well today Woolsey is gone, which leads me to believe Trump is smarter than even I envisioned. Rumor has it, the former CIA Director was increasingly sidelined by Trump and soon-to-be national security adviser, Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn. This leads me to believe Woolsey was there to have his brain picked, his allegiances studied, and so that Trump could better ascertain the "swamp" he promised to drain.
For make no mistake, the corruption that is Washington today is protected by the world's most massive and intricate intelligence community. Trump knows this, and we can see the game shaping up in the intelligence briefings over alleged Russian cyberwarfare. An article on The Slate lends credence to my theory quoting "sources" close to the situation:
"Woolsey had grown increasingly uncomfortable lending his name and credibility to the transition team without being consulted. Woolsey was taken aback by this week's reports that Trump is considering revamping the country's intelligence framework, said these people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to talk candidly... The person close to Woolsey described him as having chafed at Trump's loose style on Twitter. They described Woolsey as a "very principled" diplomat who takes care to communicate the right message with just the right words."It is my belief Donald Trump has every intention of doing just what he said he would, only the intelligence community has to be revamped simultaneously with draining the politics at the bottom of the pond. If people like Senator John McCain and South Carolina's Lindsey Graham need to be flushed along with the Clintons and Obamas, then the agents and the companies, and the whole colluded mess must be flushed out. Maybe my metaphors are extreme, but somehow I don't think so.
This week the intelligence community is testifying before McCain and the others, but Director of National Intelligence James R. Clapper Jr.'s testimony on Thursday lacked any substance at all. A 50 page report by the nation's top spy officials was given to outgoing President Obama the same day, and Mr. Trump received it today. These intelligence sources say they had identified the link between the Russian-backed hack of the DNC and Wikileaks, but so far no concrete proof has been shown to the public.
Woolsey leaving the Trump team is a warning sign as well as a positive indicator. An interview the former CIA boss gave CNN (via RealClearPolitics) recently gives us clues of the coming Washington conflict. As the far left hammers out the message of an illegitimate Trump presidency over nebulous Russia interference, signs Trump is about to put a boot in the butt to brass at Langley, at the FBI, in the NSA and elsewhere shows in Woolsey's departure too. The man does not want to get caught in the firefight, by his own admission he is too cautious for that. Whether Woolsey's leaving is on his own accord or Trump's, most experts believe the proverbial "sh__ is about to hit the fan" in Washington.
Four Tweets in succession by Trump are telling of his genius as well.
The incoming president quizzed his Twitter followers: "How did NBC get "an exclusive look into the top secret report he (Obama) was presented?" Who gave them this report and why? Politics!" Indeed, it appears the forces arrayed against the will of the American people are not from Moscow. A second and third Tweet hints at the deeper intelligence Trump claimed he had on the Russian hacking issue, the President-elect quarried:
"The Democratic National Committee would not allow the FBI to study or see its computer info after it was supposedly hacked by Russia...... So how and why are they so sure about hacking if they never even requested an examination of the computer servers? What is going on?"What is going on? Two weeks to inauguration and Washington is coming unhinged. This make me wonder at the real depth of the "swamp" Trump framed as our nation's capital. My question is; "What are these people really guilty of?" At the same time the outgoing regime wages a spooky war on an incoming president, the future American leader is shaking up the world corporate mechanism. Trump warned Toyota in another Tweet on building cars for America in Mexico. The man is not even in office and the globalism that gutted American workers is being reversed. My feeling is, this man scares the hell out of those who ruined the world economy, the bankers and Cold War dinosaurs.
I am not one for making predictions, but the day Donald Trump walks into the Oval Office as Commander in Chief, America will be on the road to recovering from a well disguised disaster. I was taken by something former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich said the other day.
"What you're watching is a man who realizes all of a sudden 90 percent of his legacy is going to disappear, because he didn't do the hard work of passing legislation."Gingrich went on to say we would eventually need a microscope to find Obama's legacy by the time Trump and the Republican congress is done. Meanwhile the owned leftist media presents the vast scope of America's intelligence knowhow by showing "intercepts" of rich Russians celebrating when Trump won the election? Yes, you read it correctly. The Washington Post and others are reporting America's super spooks are using cheering Russian officials congratulating themselves on the outcome as part of their assessment to Obama and to Trump! Let that sink in. Let it sink in good.
If you can hear Dmitry Peskov patting Vladimir Putin on the back and handing him a glass of water to calm the Russian President's laughing-choking spasm, you may be with me in wondering at what kind of morons we put in charge the last 8 years. These nincompoops are ready to overthrow our Constitution, start World War III, and risk an American civil war over happy Russians who did not want a psychopath as US president! Now you see the brilliance of Donald Trump running his own Twitter, don't you?
Stay tuned for the next episode.