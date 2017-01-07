© Jim Urquhart / Reuters

The undisguised and clearly politically motivated report on the alleged 2016 US "election hack" displays a severe lack of "professional discipline" in the intelligence community, former NSA technical director and whistleblower William Edward Binney told RT"I see a lot of allegations in what I've read so far of the report, but certainly it's kind of light on proof of anything... They should've included at least some evidence of what they are asserting. And they haven't done any of that, " Binney said.The motivation behind the report is a desire of some in US political circles to incite a "new cold war," with Russia, according to Binney. The intelligence agencies are eager to push an anti-Russian agenda simply because a big confrontation promises a funding bonanza, the former NSA Technical Director said."My thinking all along is that there has been a move over here by members, some of the members in Congress, and by others, primarily I think the Democratic Party, but the Republicans are a part of this too, trying to start up a new Cold War," Binney told RT."And the reason of course they want to do that is because that will let the military, industrial, intelligence complex get more money."It's another attempt to prejudice the issue for the American public. It's the whole point of it I think. Otherwise they would have presented evidence like if there were things that RT reported that weren't true, then they should have said that this is not true, and show what is true," said Binney. "But they're not even doing that.It is a part of the "repetition from multiple directions until it's believable" tactic used against Russia and Russian media. The repetition usually comes simultaneously from multiple "supposedly authoritative sources," such as Congressmen, MSM citing anonymous security sources, intelligence agencies, until everyone stops questioning it, Binney believes.The whole situation is dangerous for the US itself, since it exposes serious immaturity in the intelligence services, which have basically lost the ability to perform their primary duties."Basically it means that our intelligence community has lost the professional discipline of an intelligence function. And this is very dangerous. That's why I'm an advocate for what president-elect Trump is doing by challenging what they are saying, because they need to be challenged," Binney told RT.