© Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

Chronicled: The EU's astonishing fortnight of largesse

splashed out the jaw-dropping sum of money on programmes includingThey authorisedin December, embarking on a staggering splurge at a time when voters in Europe are suffering under crushing austerity regimes. Astonishingly just five of those countries are ranked in the top half of nations in terms of institutional corruption, with most of them judged to be in the worst 50 globally.The figures, uncovered by the pro-Brexit Facts4EU.Org news site, show thatwill be stung for an eye-wateringand could be required to carry on funding them even after the country has left the EU in spring 2019. Critics today blasted the payments, sayingto blow hard working families' money abroad and adding: "At Christmas we should remember charity starts at home."Earlier this month, Brussels agreed to hand over an jaw-droppingto the African nations of Ethiopia, Niger, Mali, Nigeria and Senegal, which between them register an average ranking of 99 out of the 168 nations included in Transparency's 2015 corruption index. The cash will predominantly be used toin a desperate attempt by eurocrats tofrom heading to Europe and overwhelming struggling member states.Even more astonishingly, eurocrats signed off onof taxpayers' cash being sent to the- the 83rd most corrupt country on earth - which will be used to "increase the government's budgetary capacity". Andwhich is blighted by Islamist terrorists and pirates and is ranked thewill benefit from ato "tackle the root causes of instability and irregular migration".Brussels will also splurgeagainst migrants trying to reach Europe via Tunisia and Morocco, and pledged an eye-wateringinbetween the Government and rebel fighters. Ukip MEP Bill Etheridge blasted:The EU has no right to be so free and easy with our money particularly to organisations which have not had proper scrutiny. Foreign aid is already being incorporated into our defence policy, with 10 per cent of the infantry's strike capacity being allocated to projects abroad as part of ourThere are places this money is actually needed. And at Christmas we should remember charity starts at home."The payments will likely provewho have endured almost a decade of stagnating wages, limited job opportunities and crushing austerity. They willacross the continent who argue that sending so much cash abroad is a waste because it is, and that the money should be spent helping Europe's poor instead.Britain's controversial pledge to spend 0.7 per cent of GDP on foreign aid,by David Cameron, has also comefollowing a series of scandals about how the cash is spent. It has emerged that vast amounts of taxpayers' money has been splurged onwhile the Government has also resorted toto meet the spending pledge.- Tunisia (£182m): Support towards Tunisia's transition to a modern democracy- Lebanon and Iraq (£119m): To help overstretched host communities with migrants- Burkina Faso (£682m): Financial support to the new government and spending on access to clean drinking water- Benin (£157m): Topping up the country's national budget and bankrolling decentralisation of power- Colombia (£511m): Support for peace deal between government and FARC rebels- Sahel region and Lake Chad Basin (£325m): Tackling the root causes of instability and irregular migration- Africa (£1bn): Topping up EU trust fund for Africa and supporting programmes aimed at reducing migration- Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, Sudan, Eritrea, Uganda and Djibouti (£145m): Tackling the root causes of instability, irregular migration and forced displacement- Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Côte d'Ivoire and Libya (£85m): Funds to support migrant protection and reintegration into society- Niger (£520m): Supporting the reform and state-building efforts of the government- Libya, Tunisia and Morocco (£31.5m): Funding to assist migrants, including fighting xenophobia and racism- Iraq (£21m): Humanitarian aid- Kenya (£89m): EU Commission support for small scale agriculture- Egypt (£358m): New EU Facility for Inclusive Growth and Job Creation launched