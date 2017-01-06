Puppet Masters
EU dished out £4.2B to most corrupt regimes over a fortnight
Nick Gutteridge
Express
Tue, 03 Jan 2017 17:37 UTC
The figures, uncovered by the pro-Brexit Facts4EU.Org news site, show that British taxpayers will be stung for an eye-watering £462,000,000 to pay for the projects, and could be required to carry on funding them even after the country has left the EU in spring 2019. Critics today blasted the payments, saying the EU has "no right" to blow hard working families' money abroad and adding: "At Christmas we should remember charity starts at home."
Earlier this month, Brussels agreed to hand over an jaw-dropping £1billion to the African nations of Ethiopia, Niger, Mali, Nigeria and Senegal, which between them register an average ranking of 99 out of the 168 nations included in Transparency's 2015 corruption index. The cash will predominantly be used to bankroll educational projects and boost economic growth in a desperate attempt by eurocrats to dissuade a second massive wave of African migrants from heading to Europe and overwhelming struggling member states.
Even more astonishingly, eurocrats signed off on £157million of taxpayers' cash being sent to the tiny African state of Benin - the 83rd most corrupt country on earth - which will be used to "increase the government's budgetary capacity". And Somalia, which is blighted by Islamist terrorists and pirates and is ranked the world's second most corrupt country, will benefit from a £145million aid pot to "tackle the root causes of instability and irregular migration".
Brussels will also splurge £31.5million combatting racism against migrants trying to reach Europe via Tunisia and Morocco, and pledged an eye-watering £511million to help uphold a peace deal in Colombia between the Government and rebel fighters.
Ukip MEP Bill Etheridge blasted: "This list of UK taxpayer money going abroad to unaudited projects is theft from our own pockets. The EU has no right to be so free and easy with our money particularly to organisations which have not had proper scrutiny. Foreign aid is already being incorporated into our defence policy, with 10 per cent of the infantry's strike capacity being allocated to projects abroad as part of our foolish determination to use internationalism as a form of political control. There are places this money is actually needed. And at Christmas we should remember charity starts at home."
The payments will likely prove controversial with European taxpayers who have endured almost a decade of stagnating wages, limited job opportunities and crushing austerity. They will fuel the cause of populist parties across the continent who argue that sending so much cash abroad is a waste because it is frittered away on corruption, and that the money should be spent helping Europe's poor instead.
Britain's controversial pledge to spend 0.7 per cent of GDP on foreign aid, enshrined in law by David Cameron, has also come increasingly under fire following a series of scandals about how the cash is spent. It has emerged that vast amounts of taxpayers' money has been splurged on consultants and pen-pushers, while the Government has also resorted to dumping money with the World Bank to meet the spending pledge.
Chronicled: The EU's astonishing fortnight of largesse
December 5
- Tunisia (£182m): Support towards Tunisia's transition to a modern democracy
December 6
- Lebanon and Iraq (£119m): To help overstretched host communities with migrants
December 7
- Burkina Faso (£682m): Financial support to the new government and spending on access to clean drinking water
December 9
- Benin (£157m): Topping up the country's national budget and bankrolling decentralisation of power
December 12
- Colombia (£511m): Support for peace deal between government and FARC rebels
December 14
- Sahel region and Lake Chad Basin (£325m): Tackling the root causes of instability and irregular migration
- Africa (£1bn): Topping up EU trust fund for Africa and supporting programmes aimed at reducing migration
December 15
- Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, Sudan, Eritrea, Uganda and Djibouti (£145m): Tackling the root causes of instability, irregular migration and forced displacement
- Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Côte d'Ivoire and Libya (£85m): Funds to support migrant protection and reintegration into society
- Niger (£520m): Supporting the reform and state-building efforts of the government
December 16
- Libya, Tunisia and Morocco (£31.5m): Funding to assist migrants, including fighting xenophobia and racism
- Iraq (£21m): Humanitarian aid
December 20
- Kenya (£89m): EU Commission support for small scale agriculture
- Egypt (£358m): New EU Facility for Inclusive Growth and Job Creation launched
Comment: Is this a grand plan to bankrupt the EU before the UK exit under the guise of beneficence? Corruption for hidden reasons attracts money, is not exclusive to these recipient countries. Putting an altruistic label on a "funding" only disguises and makes palatable whatever the true purpose of the "donation."