© AP Photo/ Mark J. Terrill

The toughest battle Donald Trump may face is the one with US media "waging the info war against him", a Russian lawmaker wrote."Perhaps, Trump's main challenge will be not China, not North Korea, not even Daesh, but US media, which are still waging the info war against him," Pushkov wrote on his Twitter Trump's inauguration is set to take place on January 20.The US president will assume the office amid mainstream media questioning his victory in November 8 election over US intelligence services' allegations that Russia may have meddled in the election to stack the odds in Trump's favor. Moscow has denied the accusations.