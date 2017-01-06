"In Damascus itself, 5.5 million people have had their water supplies cut or minimized," the UN's humanitarian adviser to Syria, Jan Egeland, told reporters in Geneva on Thursday.
In December, the running water supply for Damascus was shut off, having reportedly been contaminated with diesel fuel. This deprived millions of people of drinking water, and came amid fighting in the rebel-held area where the reservoir is located.
Rebels have blamed the government forces, reporting that the crisis hit when the reserve was allegedly shelled. Syrian officials, however, say the rebels deliberately poisoned the water and then damaged the infrastructure.
Last week, RT gathered testimony from residents queuing up with jerrycans to receive water delivered by government and municipal authorities in tankers. In Damascus, the overwhelming blame is being placed on the rebels.
The UN, however, has stopped short of placing any blame, with Egeland saying that fighting has prevented his team from travelling to the Barada valley just north of Damascus to inspect the situation. This, he said, would help ascertain if the disruption had been caused by Syrian government bombardment or rebel sabotage.
Egeland stressed that "to sabotage and deny water is of course a war crime," as such actions mainly impact civilians.
He went on to say there was no sign of disease in the city, but did warn that poisoning was a real danger.
Rebels have repeatedly threatened to target the water reservoir in Wadi Barada. They have recently threatened to cut the supply again - this time in a video that showed the tunnel running underneath Damascus, where they said they would lay explosive charges and physically deprive the population of water.
And recent UN memo to agency staff, obtained by RT's Lizzie Phelan, showed clear concern in late December when the crisis hit, and just before the government started turning off the water.
The valley itself is in the mountainous region north of Damascus, and contains about 13 villages. Before the war, it was considered a tourist site. But locals know it for the Ein al-Fijef reservoir, which the rebels now control. It is located 15km northwest of the Syrian capital.
A ceasefire deal between government and rebel forces came into force just before New Year's celebrations. Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) and Al-Nusra Front terrorists did not participate. The deal was brokered by Russia, Iran, and Turkey, with Moscow and Ankara as guarantors of the truce. However, the rebels broke the truce shortly after its approval by UN Security Council members on January 2. They blamed the Assad government for alleged violations in the Wadi Barada valley.
Comment: As Alexander Mercouris notes, al-Qaeda is doing everything possible to disrupt the Russian-Turkish sponsored ceasefire. Regarding the water crisis, Mercouris writes:
The point about the incident at the Wadi Barada valley is that it is obliging the Syrian army, which has surrounded the valley, to press home its offensive there in order to regain control of the valley so as to restore the supplies of drinking water to Damascus. Al-Qaeda is using this to claim that the Syrian government is breaking the ceasefire, and has persuaded other Jihadi groups to issue a statement saying they have halted their preparations for the pending peace conference in Astana on that basis.
The BBC has given an account of the incident, which refers to the Jihadi statement, but which otherwise tends to accept Jihadi claims that Al-Qaeda is not in control of the valley, and that the water supply to Damascus is being disrupted not because the water is being poisoned but because of Syrian army shelling.
There is in fact no reason to doubt the Syrian government's account of the incident. As the Moon of Alabama has pointed out, social media has been full of boasts by Jihadi supporters admitting to what they have done.
The truce aims to bring about peace talks later this month in Kazakhstan, with the rebels warning that any agreement would be immediately scrapped if the government does not pull out of the area north of the capital.
The groups threatening to suspend their participation include the Free Syrian Army, one of the biggest opposition coalitions.
Comment: See also: