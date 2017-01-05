© Johns Hopkins Medicine

US House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said that the US Congress is waiting for President-elect Donald Trump coming to office in order to repeal Obamacare."Our legislating on Obamacare will occur this year," Ryan said. "What date all of this gets phased in, it is something we do not know because we are waiting for the Trump administration to be stood up. We are waiting for Tom Price to be confirmed and become the secretary of health administration services."Ryan noted that it is still unclear how long it will take for the healthcare market to stay in place and to adjust to the changes.On Wednesday, Vice President-elect Mike Pence stated that the new Congress should focus on designing a healthcare system that would expand competition among insurance companies as a solution to ever rising costs to consumers.Obamacare, outgoing President Barack Obama's signature health reform initiative, relies on government-run exchanges in which insurance companies sell policies to individuals and families that lack employer-provided health insurance plans.