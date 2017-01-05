© Thinkstock



Genetic Mutation Makes Some People More Efficient Sleepers

"Clearly people with the DEC2 mutation can do the same cleaning up process in a shorter period of time — they are just more efficient than the rest of us at sleeping."

Chances Are, You Need More Sleep Than You're Getting

Habitual Short Sleepers May Be More Tired Than They Realize

"For short-sleepers who deny dysfunction, one theory is that their wake-up brain systems are constantly in overdrive. Which could mean that when they are trapped in boring fMRI scanners, they have nothing to do to keep them awake and therefore doze off. 'It looked like the short-sleepers showed brain connectivity changes that look like they were preferentially falling asleep. This was not only the case for short sleepers who reported being tired during the day, but also for the ones who said they felt fine,' [Dr. Jeff] Anderson added ... [T]hey may be falling asleep during the day under low-stimulation conditions, often without realizing it."

3 Types of Short Sleepers

Those who have a sleep disorder, such as insomnia, which prevents them from sleeping as much as they'd like

Those who falsely believe they don't need much sleep and, for work, study or social reasons, chose not to sleep for more than six hours per night

True short sleepers, who due to their genetic makeup can thrive and function well on very little sleep

Take a vacation of at least two weeks; ideally avoiding jet lag

If needed, take a couple of days to catch-up on lost sleep

Each night, go to bed at your normal time — preferably as soon as you feel tired, and do not set your alarm clock

Over the course of several days of going to bed and rising without an alarm clock, you will know how much sleep your body needs

Is It Possible to Become a More Efficient Sleeper?

"Neil Stanley, [Ph.D.,] an independent sleep consultant ... says that when your body gets used to the time it needs to wake up, it can use the time it has to sleep as efficiently as possible. 'Studies show that your body prepares to wake up one and a half hours prior to actually waking up. Your body craves regularity, so if you chop and change your sleep pattern, your body hasn't got a clue when it should prepare to wake up or not' ... Stanley says that a lot of people with sleep issues actually don't have any problem sleeping, instead they have an expectation that they need to sleep for a certain amount of time. 'If we could all figure out what kind of sleeper we are, and live our life accordingly, that would make a huge difference to our quality of life,' he says."

Risks Associated With Sleep Deprivation

Increased risk of car accidents

Increased accidents at work

Reduced ability to perform tasks

Reduced ability to learn or remember

Reduced productivity at work

Reduced creativity at work or in other activities

Reduced athletic performance

Increased risk of type 2 diabetes, obesity, cancer, high blood pressure, osteoporosis and cardiovascular disease

Increased risk of depression

Increased risk of dementia and Alzheimer's disease

Decreased immune function

Slowed reaction time

Reduced regulation of emotions and emotional perception

Poor grades in school

Increased susceptibility to stomach ulcers

Exacerbates current chronic diseases such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and cancer

Cutting one hour of sleep a night i ncreases the expression of genes associated with inflammation, immune excitability, diabetes, cancer risk and stress 13

ncreases the expression of genes associated with inflammation, immune excitability, diabetes, cancer risk and stress Contributes to premature aging by interfering with growth hormone production, normally released by your pituitary gland during deep sleep

Beware of Light Pollution

Even Dim Light During Sleep Can Have Adverse Effects

How to Compensate If Your Job Demands You Work at Night

How to Improve Your Sleep Quality