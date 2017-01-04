Homeless man Jerry Pagan, 32, confessed to the grisly murder and castration of his older lover Richard Reed, 68, at his Bronx home in New York in December
A homeless man was indicted Tuesday for killing his Bronx lover, authorities said.

Court papers show that Jerry Pagan, 32, confessed in grisly detail to murdering 68-year-old Richard Reed. He told detectives that, before authorities intervened, he had planned to eat his victim's penis and chop his head off.

"I stabbed him with a knife and hit him over the head with a hammer and cut off his penis and put it in the sink," Pagan said to cops in a videotaped interview, the court papers show.

The accused killer added that he "was going to fry the penis up and eat it, too."

Pagan — handcuffed and wearing an orange jail jumpsuit — appeared calm in Bronx Supreme Court Tuesday as he pleaded not guilty to murder and manslaughter charges.

His lawyer declined to comment afterward on whether he would be presenting a psychiatric defense.

According to court papers, Pagan told police that he confronted Reed inside the Sheridan Ave. apartment as revenge for the pair having unprotected sex days earlier, court papers state.

After his Dec. 3 arrest, he explained to detectives that he was outraged that Reed did not give him money to see a doctor to get tested after their encounter.

Pagan said that after bludgeoning and stabbing Reed, he pushed the bleeding victim into a bathtub and tried to drown him, court papers show.

As his victim lay dying, Pagan then took a shower, he told police. He told investigators that he spent the next day inside the apartment with the corpse until cops arrived.

Court papers show that when officers approached, he was eager to be arrested.

"I did it. Put the cuffs on me. Hurry up already," Pagan told one cop who had arrived at the bloody scene.