A homeless man was indicted Tuesday for killing his Bronx lover, authorities said.Court papers show that Jerry Pagan, 32, confessed in grisly detail to murdering 68-year-old Richard Reed. He told detectives that, before authorities intervened, he had planned to eat his victim's penis and chop his head off.The accused killer added that he "was going to fry the penis up and eat it, too."Pagan — handcuffed and wearing an orange jail jumpsuit — appeared calm in Bronx Supreme Court Tuesday as he pleaded not guilty to murder and manslaughter charges.His lawyer declined to comment afterward on whether he would be presenting a psychiatric defense.After his Dec. 3 arrest, he explained to detectives that he was outraged that Reed did not give him money to see a doctor to get tested after their encounter.Court papers show that when officers approached, he was eager to be arrested."I did it. Put the cuffs on me. Hurry up already," Pagan told one cop who had arrived at the bloody scene.