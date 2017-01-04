© jonathanparry / Getty Images

Officials are responding to a hazardous materials threat following an ammonia leak at a fertilizer factory in the US town of Buckeye, Arizona, local media reports. A hazmat team was called in at around 5:45am local time after employees of Fertizona, Azfamily media outlet reports, citing the Phoenix Fire Department.Officials have so far spotted no obvious leaks, Capt. Red Bigler of the Phoenix Fire Department said, as reported by Azfamily.while checking the situation. A nearby road has been closed due to the incident, ABC 15 reports.Location: Alarm HAZMAT response in Buckeye near Baseline and SR85.