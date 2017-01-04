© AFP

Bulgarian police reported finding the body of a Somali immigrant in Mount Stranja (southeast) near the Turkish border.The young woman was in a group of about 30 illegal immigrants caught by border police Sunday near the town of Ravadinovo, about 40 km from the border. Police learned during interrogation that the group abandoned the woman amid a blizzard.The body was found Monday, noting that temperatures at night fell to more than ten degrees below zero. Two Somalis teenagers, a boy and girl, 16 and 14-years old also suffered from frostbite.The group included 25 Afghans and three Pakistanis and three Somalis.Bulgaria is witnessing the incident at the external borders of the European Union in the crowded immigrant reception centers, particularly as a result of the closure of Serbia's borders, cutting the road to central and western Europe.