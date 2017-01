© Omar Sobhani / Reuters



De Maiziere's proposal was released in a guest article in Germany's Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) on Monday.Anis Amri, the prime suspect in the Christmas market attack that killed 12 people, is a Tunisian asylum-seeker who'se application was rejected. He was supposed to be deported from Germany but the process stalled because the man reportedly didn't have documents that could have confirmed his identity. Islamic State later claimed responsibility for the attack.German state authorities are currently handling deportations, but De Maiziere wants to give more powers to Berlin and is calling for a "reorganization" of Germany's security structures.Each state has its own branch of intelligence service along with federal offices. The interior minister is calling for all intelligence agencies to be placed under Berlin's control."As far as constitutional protection is concerned, we should discuss bringing the entire task into the federal administration," de Maiziere, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democratic Union party (CDU), wrote, according to FAZ.The interior minister also said the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) should be considerably strengthened. He also wants the geographic boundaries during searches stretching only 30km out of a federal state territory to be removed and calls for search operations to be expanded nationwide.It's not yet clear whether the minister's ideas could gain enough support since German federal states are known to be reluctant to give up power.Meanwhile, a new report released by the EU statistics office, Eurostat, shows that Germany has processed around 420,000 asylum requests between January and September 2016 - more than the other 27 EU countries combined.Around two-thirds of all 988,000 requests were filed in Germany. The exact figures of requests vary, with Eurostat putting the number at 612,000 while Germany's Federal Interior Ministry claims it is 658,000.