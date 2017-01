© Fabrizio Bensch / Reuters

A Syrian asylum seeker has been detained in Germany on suspicion of asking ISIS for money to buy and booby trap cars to kill a large number of "non-Muslim" people in "Germany, France, Belgium and the Netherlands," German authorities say.The 38-year old man was detained early Saturday by German special forces in his flat in the city of Saarbrucken in the Federal State of Saarland. Official confirmation of the operation and further details emerged only on Monday. The Syrian refugee was arrested after Saarland police received a tip off from the Federal Criminal police.The Prosecutor's office announced that the reasons for its assumptions are based on a chat in the online messenger Telegram, which was found in the telephone of the suspect during a search of his flat. "So far the investigation has found no evidence that the suspect had already prepared [booby trapped] cars to carry out the attacks," authorities noted though.According to a separate statement by police in Saarland, the suspect allegedly asked for the IS money to finance an "unspecified terrorist attack" in "Germany, France, Belgium and the Netherlands."The 38-year old entered Germany in 2014 and after applying for asylum and was granted a temporary residence permit. He acknowledged contacting the IS representative, yet insists he did not plan any terrorist acts, the prosecutor's office said.Earlier, Der Spiegel reported thatThere is no official confirmation on that so far, with the investigation into the case underway.Germany was shaken by a major terrorist attack on December 19, when a 24-year old Tunisian Anis Amri drove a stolen truck into a Christmas market stalls in Berlin. Twelve people died and 55 were injured in the attack. Twenty people are still being treated in hospital.IS later issued a statement claiming responsibility for the attack. The investigation found that Amri, who entered Germany as a refugee in 2015, was under surveillance by the country's security forces for several months. The perpetrator was killed during an ID check in Italy's Milan four days after committing the Berlin attack, presumably travelling through Netherlands and France.Last year, Germany suffered several attacks committed by refugees. In two of the cases, the perpetrators were linked to the IS terrorists.A terrorist assault, similar to the one in Berlin, occurred in the French coastal city of Nice in July 2016. A Tunisian man crashed a truck into crowds celebrating the national holiday (Bastille Day) killing 86 people and injuring hundreds more. He was later killed in a shootout with police.