As we close out 2016 and draw nearer to the end of Obama's 8 years in the White House, our commander-in-chief decided to celebrate by once again telling us all just how awesome he thinks he is via a lovely little tweet storm.

Of course, as he often does, POTUS decided to highlight the number of private sector jobs that were added under his presidency as proof of his "remarkable progress."


And while the gross numbers may look impressive, a quick look at the "employment-to-population" ratio reveals that, even after Obama's "recovery", we still have the lowest percentage of our population actually employed than at any point since the mid-80s. This looks slightly less like "remarkable progress."
Next, the President decided to boast about the number of "folks" that have been able to get health insurance under his reign.


Of course, he failed to mention the staggering premium increases that came with his "Affordable Care Act," increases which even Bill Clinton admitted are crushing small businesses and the middle class. Somehow we suspect the people of Phoenix, AZ, who will see a 145% increase in their healthcare premiums in 2017, would define Obamacare as "remarkable progress."
The following two maps below that beautifully illustrate the epic collapse of Obamacare coverage in just 1 year probably also would be described by many as "remarkable progress." Notice that, despite Obama's promises of increased competition, in reality, the majority of the country will go from having 3+ options for healthcare in 2016 to just 1 option in 2017 (charts per the New York Times).


2016 healthcare insurance carriers by county

2017 healthcare insurance carriers by county
Obama also implies that U.S. oil imports have fallen because of his "clean energy" initiatives.


When, in fact, the majority of the country's crude oil imports have simply been offset by higher domestic production...production that increased despite Obama's best efforts to stop it.
Finally, Obama closes his tweet storm with yet another vow to "stand with you as a citizen"...which we presume means that, unlike past presidents, he plans to take in active role in undermining the incoming administration.


Keep sailing "Forward" Obama...everything is just fine.