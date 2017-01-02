© AFP 2016/ STR

An Egyptian military court sentenced 148 supporters of ousted country's President Mohamed Morsi to life imprisonment in absentia over the 2013 clashes in the city of Minya, local media reported.According to the media outlet, the court has also acquitted 10 other defendants.In August, 2013, Morsi's supporters organized demonstrations in the city of Minya, which resulted in violent clashes with the police.Morsi won the presidential election in Egypt in 2012 to become the first democratically elected president of the country. The following year, he was ousted by the Egyptian military after large anti-government protests against him and Muslim Brotherhood movement.