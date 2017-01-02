Originally at Rossia 24, translated by Inessa Sinchougova

As the Donbass region of the Ukraine celebrated New Year's Eve, still under heavy, US-funded shelling by the Ukrainian army, they found the time to address the people of the United States. Their words may be bittersweet, but it's imperative for the average US citizen to know about the actions of their imperialst government abroad, as well as the undying spirits of the people whom it affects.