Russian field engineers have performed mine-clearing operations in an area around 2,650 acres, neutralizing ore than 16,000 explosives in less than a month, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

The ministry's International Mine Action Center unit departed to Syria for its mine removal campaign on December 2.

"Overall since December 5, 2016, Russian deminers cleared land with the total area of 1,072 hectares [2,648 acres], more than 400 kilometers of roads [248 miles] and around 2,200 buildings," the ministry said in a social media post.

It added that more than 16,000 explosive objects have been neutralized in that period.