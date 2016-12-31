Earth Changes
Thick fog blanketing much of the planet as flash-freezes bring record-cold temperatures
YouTube
Wed, 28 Dec 2016 15:37 UTC
Sources
Chengdu China Fog delays Flights
Flights canceled and roads closed as smog takes over Tianjin
Hundreds of flights cancelled in Beijing as thick smog lays siege to capital
China smog so bad planes cant land
North India low-visibility fog delays trains and flights
travelwireasia.com
Fog Dome Wales / Fog Falls Ireland
Fog wall lake superior Dec 2016
Fog wall lake superior Jan 2016
London Fog
Fog delays pre-Christmas flights from London airports
Flash-freeze in Siberia: -62C!
Biting cold below minus 60C
Extreme cold breaking records in northern Siberia; 10 degrees or lower below normal
pbs.twimg.com/media/C0JELm7XA...
pbs.twimg.com/media/C0JEKb1Wg...
pbs.twimg.com/media/Cz-kgTXWQ...
twitter.com/RyanMaue/status/8...
pbs.twimg.com/media/Czsn8myXg...
pbs.twimg.com/media/CzkUwmdXA...
Reader Comments
Latest News
- UN Security Council unanimously approves Russian-drafted resolution on Syria ceasefire
- 'If you're so sure': Israeli opposition suggests referendum after calls to annex West Bank
- Rick Santorum 'unconvinced' Russia behind alleged election hacking
- U.S-Israel foreign policy collision
- America's Secret Planned Conquest Of Russia
- The militarization of America - Army, Navy, Air Force, EPA
- Israel's never-ending crimes: It's not just settlements
- Turkish plane takes Daesh terrorists from Aleppo to Yemen
- New Year's present: Russia gives Syria airborne hospital
- At least 21 killed, 40 injured by two bombs in Baghdad
- Iran warns off US fighters and spy drones during military drill
- Evidence backs claim that Killary armed ISIS
- CDC considers lowering threshold for elevated childhood blood lead levels by 30%
- 2016's top-selling pharmaceuticals are sign that the standard American diet is killing us
- 2016: The year Washington lost its mind
- Pennsylvania State Police in manhunt for armed cop killer
- Teenage violence spreads like a contagious infection among friends
- Floods leave 50 dead and thousands homeless in Boma, Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Philly zoo euthanizes 25yo lioness for being too old & inactive
- Coast Guard suspending search and rescue operations for plane that vanished over Lake Erie
- UN Security Council unanimously approves Russian-drafted resolution on Syria ceasefire
- 'If you're so sure': Israeli opposition suggests referendum after calls to annex West Bank
- Rick Santorum 'unconvinced' Russia behind alleged election hacking
- U.S-Israel foreign policy collision
- America's Secret Planned Conquest Of Russia
- The militarization of America - Army, Navy, Air Force, EPA
- Israel's never-ending crimes: It's not just settlements
- Turkish plane takes Daesh terrorists from Aleppo to Yemen
- At least 21 killed, 40 injured by two bombs in Baghdad
- Iran warns off US fighters and spy drones during military drill
- Evidence backs claim that Killary armed ISIS
- 2016: The year Washington lost its mind
- Latest Russian sanctions underscores the vindictiveness and pettiness of Obama administration
- Master Judoka Putin "The Gracious" & the "Lame Duck" Obama he outclasses in every way
- Something rotten in the US: This Russia story stinks
- Happy New Year! Here are some of the ridiculous new state laws that will take effect January 1st
- Top secret Snowden document reveals what the NSA knew about previous Russian hacking
- Corporate media admits to publishing viral fake news after independent media busted them
- John Kerry says the problem with Syria is that young Americans "don't want to die anymore" (warning strong language)
- Egypt reportedly to send peacekeeping forces to Syria
- New Year's present: Russia gives Syria airborne hospital
- CDC considers lowering threshold for elevated childhood blood lead levels by 30%
- Pennsylvania State Police in manhunt for armed cop killer
- Philly zoo euthanizes 25yo lioness for being too old & inactive
- Coast Guard suspending search and rescue operations for plane that vanished over Lake Erie
- Michelle Obama's big failure: House Freedom Caucus wants Trump to rethink school lunches
- In the shadows of Silicon Valley more than one-third of schoolchildren are homeless
- The spirit of giving: Lonely homeless man 'froze to death' as families watch New Year pantomime
- Precious snowflake syndrome: The most ridiculous college protests of 2016
- Trump inauguration cuts way down on pomp, circumstance - wants administration to get right to work
- Finland: Car strikes crowd of people; 7 injured
- Virginia lawmaker proposes declaring pornography a 'public health crisis'
- French doctor accused of raping 37 patients, including minors, videos found
- Suicides kill more U.S. soldiers than Daesh - Department of Veteran Affairs
- Huge inferno engulfs under construction apartment complex in Las Vegas
- 'She Her Hers': Pronoun pins handed out at University of Kansas
- "Progressive" California Democrats pass bill decriminalizing child prostitution
- SOTT Focus: Real News Trumps Fake News! SOTT's Annual Fundraiser: Get your SOTT Calendar!
- Anonymous just hacked Bilderberg and issued ominous threat: 'Work for humanity' or lose it all
- Richard Pan just introduced a terrifying new bill for California
- The Secret Government - 1987: The Reagan-Bush Years
- Kwanzaa: Concocted by a deranged felon in 1966?
- Unearthed British documents reveal Thatcher government ordered sentries to shoot intruders after submarine defaced
- The caves of Goyet, Belgium prove Neanderthals were cannibals
- Killing its own people: Remembering the US Government's act of genocide against Native Americans at Wounded Knee
- Scottish city of Falkirk's greatest Roman discovery
- DNA from 2,000-year-old elongated Paracas skulls changes known history
- The world's most ancient crown was found, dates back to the copper age
- Scans unveil secrets of world's oldest mummies, 2,000 years older than Egypt's
- Researchers discover new pharaonic tomb in Egypt
- The Christmas storm of 1916 which struck New Orleans
- Massive flooding in Europe during the Little Ice Age
- Flashback: A short history: The neocon 'Clean Break' grand design and the 'regime change' disasters it has fostered
- 5,000-year-old cave art discovered in Egypt depicts 'nativity scene'
- Major offshore structures discovered at ancient Corinth harbour
- Russell Gmirkin: Athenian, Ideal Greek Tribes were the model for the Tribes of Israel
- Historian discovers giant human skeleton in cave of Malaysian coast
- New Dead Sea Scrolls fragments found in Judean desert caves
- Zionist claims to the Western Wall not supported by historical evidence
- Hussein's CIA interrogator: If Saddam had remained in power, rise of ISIS 'improbable'
- Scientists unlock the secret medicinal toolbox of plants
- Experimental brain cancer treatment injects 'biological assassin' cells into brain that 'seek and destroy' cancerous cells
- NASA's Near-Earth Object hunting mission spots a Comet and a body that's 'either a Comet or an asteroid'
- Dr. Jim Kozubek warns that gene editing could wipe out future generations of geniuses
- Comet 45P to make New Year's Eve Northern Hemisphere appearance
- Gravitational waves now offer 'a new window for astronomy' - the 'Breakthrough of the year'
- Uber plans self-flying drone taxis to beat city traffic
- Scott Adams' climate science challenge
- Cooperation: NASA joins Russian investigation into accident involving Progress cargo spaceship
- Planetary 'climate change'? Satellite detects major gravitational anomaly under Antarctica
- Astronomer's modeling show how low-mass supernova created our solar system
- Comets & Asteroids - Summary for November 2016
- What the 99% really resent: Talentless upstarts with no skin in the game
- New research shows mutated protein in drug addicts persists after death
- Apple eyes self-driving cars in first AI paper - outlines computer training technique called 'simulated+unsupervised'
- Global Virome Project: A proposition to catalog more than a million viruses we know absolutely nothing about
- Long-lost Nikola Tesla drawings reveal map to multiplication
- New strategy for alien contact: Scientists say start with basic etiquette
- World's oldest mummies undergo scans and DNA tests to shed light on ancient anatomy
- Six more fast radio bursts have been discovered coming from the same mystery cosmic source
- Floods leave 50 dead and thousands homeless in Boma, Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Persistent dense fog blankets Persian Gulf countries
- Thick fog blanketing much of the planet as flash-freezes bring record-cold temperatures
- Lightning bolt kills mother and her two sons in Zimbabwe
- Over 6,500 earthquakes felt across Japan in 2016, THREE times more than previous year
- India sees "really alarming" 55% increase in forest fires this year
- Waterspout filmed off Rhodes Island, Greece
- Sperm whale washes up on Rabbit Island, New Zealand; third such incident for the country in under a week
- Thousands of passengers jetting away for New Year are stranded after dozens of flights are cancelled - including fifty at Heathrow - as heavy fog grips the UK for a third day
- Changing environment: 'Aurora sounds' recorded in Sweden
- Food insecurity scare hits Upper East Ghana after 2016 floods
- Nature fights back: Bear hunter narrowly survives confrontation in Mitchell County, North Carolina
- 41 elk die after falling through river ice in Oregon
- Dead humpback whale found in same area of coast where scores of fish are mysteriously dying in Nova Scotia, Canada
- Torrential rain floods Mersin, Turkey
- Volcanic Activity Strengthening Around The World
- Increased seismic activity at Alaska's Bogoslof volcano
- Bulusan Volcano in Philippines spews 2km ash plume
- Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits region in eastern Indonesia
- Man killed by lightning bolt under bizarre circumstances in Zimbabwe
- Meteor fireball or falling plane? Social media in Japan puzzled by mysterious fireball in the sky
- Meteor? Residents in Northern Alberta, Canada report 'strange noise', 'large blue flash' and 'explosion' in night sky
- Meteor fireball streaks across Turrialba volcanic eruption in Costa Rica
- Meteor fireball disintegrates over Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua
- Green meteor fireball streaks across West Michigan sky
- Three meteor fireballs recorded over France in three days
- Large meteor fireball illuminates the sky over Colombia
- Fireball spotted over Swiss skies
- Fireball spotted over Belgium
- SOTT Exclusive: Four Fireballs Streak Across Irish Sky
- Huge meteor fireball illuminates night sky over Spain (VIDEOS)
- Meteor fireball photographed hurtling towards ground in Wraysbury, UK
- Massive meteor fireball explodes several times off the coast of Norway
- Another fireball explodes over Siberian city
- Blazing fireball sighting over Scotland was probably meteor
- Meteor reported blazing across sky in Denmark
- Meteor fireball 'tore up the skies' in northeast Brazil
- House in Indonesia hit by meteorite
- Meteor fireball observed over Ireland and northern UK
- Bright meteor fireball reported over the Gulf of Mexico near Florida; residents feared 'alien invasion' after seeing bright flash
- 2016's top-selling pharmaceuticals are sign that the standard American diet is killing us
- Teenage violence spreads like a contagious infection among friends
- The standard American diet is killing us: The top 10 prescribed pharmaceuticals of 2016
- 13 year-old boy permanently disabled from chicken pox vaccine wins his case in vaccine court
- Dots the mainstream news won't connect: Vaccines under the surface
- Surprise! Journal studies on genetically modified crops are rife with conflicts of interest
- Is "legal weed" making you sick? Mysterious illness tied to marijuana use on the rise
- Anti-abortion mom wins right to not vaccinate her son
- Taking fish oil during pregnancy may help lower asthma risk for babies
- 85-Year-Old Marathoner is so fast that even scientists marvel
- 1 in 6 Americans are now on psychiatric medication
- T-cells dripped into the brain help man fight a deadly brain cancer
- New treatment based on ocean bacteria shown to stop the spread of prostate cancer
- Antipsychotics linked to mortality risks in Alzheimer's patients
- European Union bans amalgam fillings for children and pregnant or nursing women
- The addiction habit
- Collagen: What it is and why you need it!
- Medical freedom for physicians: Should doctors lose their license over a difference of opinion?
- Vaccine efficacy: Junk science at its worst
- Russian and Canadian researchers successfully tested Vaccine to Prevent a Western 'Monopoly' in Ebola Treatment
- Why you should care less about what (most) other people think
- Breath of life: The scientific health benefits of controlled breathing
- When technology becomes too much of a good thing: Tips for breaking your screen addiction
- The Real 'Clash of Civilizations'? Spiritual Roots of Russo-American Conflict
- How to get rid of old habits and find your true Self
- Emotional 'hangovers' influence how we attend to and remember future experiences
- Benefits of caring: People who help and support others live longer
- The art of navigating family during the holidays
- Is your social media making you depressed?
- What do people talk about before they die?
- 9 Stoic principles to help you keep calm in times of chaos
- Blunted reward response found in brains of depressed children
- A good dose of Stoic philosophy is necessary for coping with troubling times
- Harmony: The neuroscience of singing
- Gaslighting: An insidious form of emotional abuse
- Study finds happiness more reliant upon mental health and relationships than money
- Is self-control just empathy with your future self?
- The wondrous effects of music on the aging brain
- Parts of brain regions cycle in and out of sleep, even when you're awake
- Illusion reveals that the brain fills in peripheral vision
- Beautiful crop circle makes an appearance in Antsy, UK
- Man's van damaged by unidentified, unexplained large object falling from the sky
- Multiple lights appear and disappear in sky over Buxton, Maine (VIDEO)
- Strange Dutch Skies: Triangle UFOs and Mysterious 'Smoke Rings'
- Sea monster with dreadlocks? Mysterious object washes up on New Zealand beach
- My, how Area 51 has grown over the last 30 years
- Weird science: Chinese government has conducted numerous studies on superhuman powers
- Shapeshifting UFO over Houston, Texas?
- Turkey goes #UFOAttack crazy as 'sightings' seen across country
- Chinese astronauts spooked by unexplained knocking sounds during spaceflights
- How does the election of Donald Trump affect the disclosure movement?
- The return of Mothman? Point Pleasant resident photographs creature
- Strange implants and the extraterrestrial hypothesis
- Argentines battle demons at 'exorcism school'
- UFO filmed over Lima, Peru
- Massive 3.4 mile 'doorway' spotted on Mercury allowing 'UFOs' to travel in and out?
- The mystery of the Mary Celeste began on Staten Island 144 years ago
- This UFO spotted over Whitby coastline left photographer 'freaked out'
- Witnessing Father Amorth: "The Vatican Exorcist" at work and the pathology otherwise known as possession
- Strange UFO lights reported across the sky in Gilbert, Arizona
- Top news bloopers of 2016
- Woman rides jumping cow after being denied horse as a girl in New Zealand
- Kremlin names Trump employee of the month
- Cassetteboy: Brexit. 2016 review special (VIDEO)
- A new Ministry of Truth will protect Germany from Putin personally hacking their election
- The man who looks after 735 dogs
- Putin to sing at Trump inauguration
- Nature freaks scout forests in search of rare predator, Hillary Clinton
- Revealed! Putin personally hacked DNC from surveillance aircraft with bear on board
- Seriously folks: The extraordinary interference of Russia in the domestic affairs of America
- Dead Polish man goes back to the pub from the morgue
- Hair, there & everywhere: The most bizarre 'sightings' of Trump's famous hairdo
- Putin's 'no-nonsense' dog gives a 'ruff' start at interview with Japanese journalists (VIDEO)
- Putin and the Russians did it! CIA mercilessly trolled after #RussianHack blame game
- Putin refuses puppy gift from Japan - war inevitable
- ISIS whines after Russia maliciously interferes with latest attack on Palmyra, killing dozens of their 'moderate' terrorists
- There's a lady in Cuba who gets paid by the government for guarding iconic glasses on John Lennon statue
- Confirmed: Russia Rigged Election, killed JFK and hid Saddam's WMDs
- The Russian squids are coming! Putin is weaponizing sea creatures
- Putin on teleportation: 'We should have kept the West believing we're on it!'
Quote of the Day
The nationalist not only does not disapprove of atrocities committed by his own side, but he has a remarkable capacity for not even hearing about them.
Recent Comments
Hey White Guys!...[Link]
*sigh* With so many empty warehouses in every nation these days one would they would be great places to let homeless people indoors at the very...
ROFL obama only cared about himself his entire time as president and continues today in his last days, provided he doesn't try to use his new...
Once a journalist stoops to character assassination and name calling, that writer loses all credibility in my book. Really, how sophomoric is to...
What map? "Police were called to Solomons Road in Chatham, Kent, in sub-zero temperatures at 3.20am yesterday when the man, known locally as Greg,...
SOTT.NET
Click here to learn how you can help
Reader comments do not necessarily reflect the views of the volunteers, editors, and directors of SOTT.net or the Quantum Future Group.
Remember, we need your help to collect information on what is going on in your part of the world! Send your article suggestions to:
Some icons appearing on this site were created by: Afterglow, Aha-Soft, AntialiasFactory, artdesigner.lv, Artura, DailyOverview, Dellustrations, Everaldo, GraphicsFuel, IconDrawer, IconFactory, Iconka, IconShock, Icons-Land, i-love-icons, KDE-look.org, Klukeart, Mayosoft, mugenb16, NicolasMollet, PetshopBoxStudio, VisualPharm, VistaICO, wbeiruti, WebIconset, YellowIcon
Original content © 2002-2016 by Sott.net/Signs of the Times. See: FAIR USE NOTICE
Comment: Countless other places have experienced unusually dense fog in recent days and weeks, not least central Spain and the Persian Gulf states.