This perilous mockery disguised as a real problem that is the Fake News War threatens to undermine one of the most essential elements of our vanishing liberties — the free press — to satisfy unambiguous underlying political motivations.

With the passage of terrifying Orwellian propaganda legislation — surreptitiously

stuffed

into the 2017 NDAA signed by President Obama just before the holidays — it's a veritable guarantee the outlets hypocritically offended by disinformation will dutifully publish news soothing the dominant political ideology.