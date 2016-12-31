This honest position has recently been expressed by the US media source known as Townhall. It notes that Obama came into office amidst grand promises to restore America's place in the world. Нe's failed. But at least he feels good about his accomplishments, even if hundreds of thousands have died in order to ensure his moral stature in his own mind.
What's funny, it's after the disastrous two terms in office, America's Lame duck is still committed to empty attempts to damage US-Russian relations even further. This time around the White House introduced new sanctions against Russia for its alleged involvement in rigging the US presidential election. Additionally, a total of 35 Russian diplomats have been declared persona non grata, therefore, they are to be deported from the US in 72 hours after the declaration. At the same time, two diplomatic compounds in New York and Maryland are to be closed.
Frankly speaking, the world grew tired of the constant steam of lies unleashed by the sitting administration, and the delusional and groundless accusations of Russia using its hackers to somehow affect the situation in Washington. For the first time, stories about alleged involvement of Russian hackers in the internal affairs of the United States started appearing in the Western corporate media around six months ago. Back then they were used by the Obama administration to assist Hillary Clinton with her presidential campaign. When Hillary lost, the White House used to further damage US-Russian bilateral relations, even though no evidence has ever been presented to the media to back up the claim that Russians are in any way connected to the hacker attack. But everything that is hidden will one day be revealed.
On December 8, Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp announced that the authorities of this state managed to track 10 separate cyberattacks on their network only to establish that they were launched by the Department of Homeland Security. But those claims were soon overshadowed by a string of new groundless accusations against Russia that were voiced by senior US officials.
It's been announced that David Axelrod, the man behind Obama's two election victories, has recently told reporters that Obama fails to accept the fact that Hillary's defeat was a verdict on his view of where the country should be going. But Democrats don't want you to know that the party lost more than 1,030 seats in state legislatures, governor's mansions and Congress during Barack Obama's presidency. Statistic reveals how Obama's leadership was rough on the party's grassroots. Democrats now hold the governor's office and both legislative chambers in just five coastal states. The South Carolina state Senator Vincent Sheheen would note that what's happened on the ground is that voters have been punishing Democrats for eight solid years — it's been exhausting.
While Obama still in power, he wants to impose his model of treating Russia upon the Trump administration, by pushing US-Russian relations to an all time low. The Wall Street Journal has already noted that the latest sanctions that Obama introduced would be preventing Trump from joining Russia's anti-terrorist effort in the Middle East. And Moscow is fully aware of this strategy, which becomes apparent if you take a look at the the statements that Russia's officials are making.
The CNN was quick to announce that:
Russia swiftly responded to the actions Thursday. Russia will respond to any "hostile steps" that the US may take in response to allegations of hacking during the 2016 election, according to the official representative for the ministry.However, it turned out to be a lie, and what else could one expect from this mouthpiece of Washington's propaganda. Moscow doesn't have any plans to close anything or take any retaliatory steps in response for Washington's provocation. As it's been stated by Russia's leader Vladimir Putin, Moscow will not expel anyone, as it perceives the new unfriendly steps of the outgoing US administration as provocative moves to further undermining the Russian-American relations. Putin would add, that while reserving the right to responsive measures, Russian government will not fall to the level of "kitchen," irresponsible diplomacy," while adding that Moscow will not create any problems for American diplomats. Here, a worthy answer of a worthy politician!
Russia's first visible action came later Thursday, when Russian authorities ordered the closure of the Anglo-American School of Moscow, a US official briefed on the matter said. The order from the Russian government closes the school, which serves children of US, British and Canadian embassy personnel, to US and foreign nationals. The order also closes access to the US embassy vacation house in Serebryany Bor, near Moscow.
As for Obama and his "kitchen nightmares," which he and Hillary Clinton are so fond of, human history has little to no room for him and his "legacy". Today most people both in the US and across the world have one phrase in store for Obama: "Leave now and never come back!"