As of this Sunday, 1 January 2017, new legislation will come into force making it illegal to smoke in private cars in the presence of children under 16 years of age."This legislative measure protects children and young people from the damaging effects of second-hand smoke. Children are at particular risk from the effects of passive smoking because they have an increased risk of developing chest infections during their first five years. Babies who are exposed to cigarette smoke are also at a greater risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), which is also known as cot death. As well as making children more vulnerable to ear infections, such as otitis media, passive smoking makes children more likely to develop asthma," a government statement read.In Malta smoking was restricted in all enclosed public spaces back in April 2004. "It was one of the first EU states to ban smoking in bars and restaurants. This new legislation will continue to build on the drive to protect the public from second-hand smoke".As part of its remit to promote a smoke-free society, the Health Promotion and Disease Directorate in collaboration with the Primary Health Care Department provides free one-to-one counselling services for persons who want to quit smoking. These sessions are available every Wednesday evening at the Floriana and Mosta Health Centres from 5pm to 7pm.