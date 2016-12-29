A 31-year-old man is suspected of slashing a woman's leg with a samurai sword during an argument in San Francisco's Outer Sunset neighborhood, police said. The suspect, whose name was not released, was arrested by police after the Monday morning incident at 32nd Avenue and Noriega Street.

Two groups were arguing around 2:30 a.m. when the assailant retrieved the sword from another suspect, according to San Francisco Police Department officials. As he unsheathed the katana, or sword, he cut the victim, a 24-year-old woman, in the leg, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No further details were released.