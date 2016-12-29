Attackers drove a car into a government building in China's restive far western region of Xinjiang on Wednesday and set off explosives,, the regional government said.Hundreds of people have been killed in recent years in resource-rich Xinjiang, on the borders of central Asia, in violence between the Muslim Uighur people who call the region home and Han Chinese who are China's ethnic majority.The government has blamed the unrest on Islamist militants, though rights groups and exiles say anger at Chinese controls on the religion and culture of Uighurs is more to blame for the unrest. China denies any repression in Xinjiang.The Xinjiang government said in a short statement on its main news website that the incident occurred just before 5pm in Karakax county, deep in southern Xinjiang's Uighur heartland.It saidbut were all shot dead., it said, without giving details."At present local social order is stable," the government said.In a separate English-language report the official Xinhua news agency described the incident as a "terrorist attack". It gave no other details aside from those in the government statement.It is difficult for foreign journalists to report in Xinjiang, making it almost impossible to produce an independent assessment of security there.