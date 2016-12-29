© AFP 2016/ KENA BETANCUR
The New York Police Department has revised its rules on uniform to allow Sikh officers to wear a turban in place of a cap, in a bid to accommodate religious beliefs, local media reported Thursday.

NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill announced the policy change on Wednesday, flanked by officers in full turbans held together by police clasps, the CNN television channel reported.

"It's a major change in our uniform policy," O'Neill admitted. "Now I have the opportunity to make the change, and I thought it was about time that we did that."

Until now, officers from the Sikh religious minority were allowed to wear a smaller kind of turban under their regular caps. They will also be able to grow an inch-long beard, although this will require a special permit.