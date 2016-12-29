© AFP 2016/ KENA BETANCUR

The New York Police Department has revised its rules on uniform to allow Sikh officers to wear a turban in place of a cap, in a bid to accommodate religious beliefs, local media reported Thursday."It's a major change in our uniform policy," O'Neill admitted. "Now I have the opportunity to make the change, and I thought it was about time that we did that."Until now, officers from the Sikh religious minority were allowed to wear a smaller kind of turban under their regular caps. They will also be able to grow an inch-long beard, although this will require a special permit.